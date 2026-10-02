Sri Lankan Designer Showcases Batik Collection at Moscow Fashion Week

Sri Lanka was represented at Moscow Fashion Week with a presentation by Sri Lankan designer Kamil Hewavitharana, whose label Limak by Kamil showcased a collection of batik creations before an international audience in Moscow.

The show was held at the Central Exhibition Hall “Manege” in Moscow and was presented under the patronage of Colombo Fashion Week. The collection featured Hewavitharana’s signature batik work, combining traditional Sri Lankan craftsmanship with contemporary design.

The presentation brought a distinctly Sri Lankan form of textile artistry to an international fashion event, with the collection centred on batik techniques associated with the designer’s work. According to the organisers, the presentation was well received by the international audience attending the event.

The Moscow appearance represents a milestone for Hewavitharana and Limak by Kamil in presenting Sri Lankan design on an internationally recognised fashion platform. It also provides a showcase for Sri Lankan craftsmanship within an event bringing together designers, brands and fashion industry professionals from different countries.

Moscow Fashion Week is an international fashion event held in the Russian capital. Its 2026 edition includes an International Shows segment, providing a platform for collections by designers from various countries.

The inclusion of Limak by Kamil in the International Shows segment placed Sri Lankan design alongside international participants at the Moscow event. The presentation focused on the combination of established Sri Lankan batik craftsmanship and contemporary design approaches developed by Hewavitharana.

The event was presented under the patronage of Colombo Fashion Week, linking the Moscow presentation with Sri Lanka’s established fashion platform. For the designer, the international showing provided an opportunity to present his work and Sri Lankan batik to an audience beyond the country’s domestic fashion industry.

The collection’s reception in Moscow was described as positive, with the presentation highlighting Hewavitharana’s approach to incorporating traditional Sri Lankan craftsmanship into contemporary fashion.