The Chancellor’s Downfall Is Postponed

Friedrich Merz is facing renewed pressure within Germany’s governing Christian Democratic Union (CDU) after a series of poor regional election results, with senior figures in the party calling for changes to its political course while the chancellor seeks to hold his position. According to a report by Der Spiegel, Merz has signalled that the CDU may need to adjust its approach, with social fairness emerging unexpectedly as a prominent theme.

The issue became particularly visible during a CDU federal executive meeting following the party’s losses in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Saxony-Anhalt. Karl-Josef Laumann, North Rhine-Westphalia’s social affairs minister and a long-standing CDU figure, argued that disparities between people with private and statutory health insurance contributed to a growing sense among rural residents that they were being left behind. Laumann illustrated the problem through what he called the “Westphalian family doctor principle”: while every household in Münster had access to a doctor, people living only a few kilometres outside the city could face months of waiting for a specialist appointment, particularly if they were covered by statutory rather than private insurance.

Merz later referred to Laumann’s argument during a press conference, saying that the coexistence of private and statutory health insurance created “a considerable problem in the population’s sense of justice”. He said there were good reasons for both systems, but added: “If the population sees this as such a massive problem – and I share that assessment – then we have to change something about it.”

The remarks immediately created uncertainty over whether Merz was signalling a broader change in CDU policy. The Social Democratic Party (SPD), which has advocated a unified health insurance system for more than two decades, welcomed the statement. Former health minister Karl Lauterbach described it as a “moment of insight” from Merz. The chancellor’s office subsequently clarified that Merz was not questioning the dual insurance system.

The health insurance controversy came after particularly damaging election results. According to Der Spiegel, the CDU was overtaken by the Left Party in Berlin, caught between the AfD and SPD in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and pushed out of the state parliament there. Merz himself described the results as a “deep rupture” and acknowledged that the CDU remained a people’s party only “in some parts of the country”. He said the party now faced “fundamental and very long-term questions”.

Merz had addressed the election results unusually quickly, appearing at CDU headquarters about 15 minutes after the first projections. Reading from a teleprompter, he declared: “The reforms must come. What needs to be done now requires courage, steadfastness and patience. I will muster that, as CDU chairman and above all as federal chancellor of our country.” An immediate internal challenge did not materialise, with potential successors Hendrik Wüst and Markus Söder effectively blocking each other, according to the report.

The pressure nevertheless shifted towards the substance and implementation of the government’s reforms. CDU state leaders demanded greater involvement, while criticism focused on measures such as the government’s handling of a fuel-price rebate. Proposals from regional CDU figures included limits on rising fuel and heating costs, protecting parental allowance, and reducing taxes, levies and social contributions on food and energy. Such measures would require substantial financial resources.

Saxony’s minister-president Michael Kretschmer argued that economic growth should create the necessary room for such measures, calling for “more freedom and less regulation” and changes to climate policy and European Union regulations. “We have to tackle the concerns that really occupy people,” Kretschmer said. “Life is getting more expensive: fuel, food, rents. People have the feeling that nothing is moving.”

The CDU’s coalition partner, the SPD, is also seeking changes to reforms, particularly over pensions. SPD leader Lars Klingbeil said the party supported reforms but warned that reform should not automatically mean attacking the welfare state. The SPD has moved away from a commitment to implement pension commission recommendations unchanged, defending continued recognition of long-term contributors. Within the CDU and CSU, however, there is resistance to retaining early retirement provisions.

Merz therefore faces pressure from both sides of the coalition. During a more than three-hour meeting with CDU and CSU MPs, he defended the pension commission’s proposals while also attempting to acknowledge criticism. Former CDU parliamentary leader Ralph Brinkhaus delivered a direct attack, saying that from Konrad Adenauer to Armin Laschet, CDU leaders had held the country together, “but that is different now”. Brinkhaus said the party had lost its unifying identity and suffered a “credibility deficit” and a “deficit of future”.

For now, a change of chancellor is not expected. But the internal debate remains unresolved. Der Spiegel reports that the possibility of a renewed leadership challenge depends largely on whether Merz can translate his newly emphasised concern with “justice” into concrete policy. His unexpected health insurance remarks, made without prior consultation within the party, have already forced the Federal Press Office to clarify that the dual insurance system remains intact.