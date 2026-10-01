The Gangster Without Borders

A pictorial wanted poster is sometimes more telling of the changing face of crime than a long document of security considerations. On September 28, 2026, the FBI added Satinderjeet Singh aka Goldy Brar to their Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. The news shot into the spotlight a previously international investigation, and made it an American manhunt. The FBI announced that Brar is suspected of involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, and is accused of federal offenses including extortion, narcotics trafficking, and racketeering. The FBI has been offering a reward of up to one million dollars to anyone who can provide any information that will help in his arrest. He is still charged, not convicted, with the federal charges.

What makes the development important is not simply Brar’s place on a famous list. It is the geographic scale of the network investigators say surrounds him. In July, the United States Justice Department investigation announced Operation Hard Ball, a wider case involving 37 defendants allegedly connected with three India based transnational organized crime groups. Twenty four defendants had been arrested or were already in custody when the operation was announced. The alleged activity stretches from targeted violence and extortion to narcotics trafficking. The case is a reminder that organized crime is no longer easily contained by national borders or traditional ideas of where a gang begins and ends.

A Criminal Network Without Comfortable Borders

Organized crime once brought to mind a tightly controlled group operating within a city or a particular territory. That picture is increasingly outdated. The FBI assessment of transnational crime has described modern criminal enterprises as fluid networks capable of operating across countries and criminal markets. INTERPOL guidance on organized crime similarly notes that such organizations may combine drug trafficking, weapons movement, money laundering, intimidation and other illegal activities. The real strength of these networks lies in their ability to divide functions across borders. A leader can be in one country while money, weapons, communications and operatives move through several others.

The FBI Ten Most Wanted list is not simply a gallery of notorious faces. It was created to turn public attention into an investigative resource. The Bureau’s history of the Ten Most Wanted program records decades of cases in which publicity and citizen information contributed to locating fugitives. The public can also provide information through the FBI electronic tip system. By attaching a reward of up to one million dollars to Brar’s case, federal authorities are dramatically widening the pool of people who may recognize him, know his associates or possess information about his movements.

Money May Be as Important as Manpower

The violence attributed to organized crime naturally attracts the headlines, but money often provides investigators with the more durable trail. Drugs must be bought and transported. Weapons cost money. Operatives require vehicles, accommodation and communication. Extortion proceeds must eventually be moved, hidden or converted into usable assets. The DEA national threat assessment describes how transnational criminal organizations combine trafficking with violence, extortion and sophisticated methods of laundering illicit proceeds. The Justice Department’s Money Laundering Narcotics and Forfeiture Section is specifically structured to pursue financial facilitators and international laundering schemes supporting major criminal organizations.

This financial approach explains why asset seizure can be more disruptive than simply arresting lower level operatives. The Justice Department Asset Forfeiture Program describes forfeiture as a means of depriving criminal enterprises of both their proceeds and the tools used to conduct illegal activity. Its explanation of the types of federal forfeiture shows how authorities can pursue property connected with criminal conduct through different legal routes. Money recovered through such proceedings can also have a restorative purpose. The department’s victim compensation programme provides mechanisms through which forfeited assets may, in qualifying cases, eventually benefit victims.

The Broader Lesson From the Bishnoi Case

There is another side of the story that receives less attention. Extortion depends on fear. A shopkeeper who refuses to report a threat because his family may be targeted is useful to a criminal organization. So is a witness who believes that crossing borders will place the perpetrators beyond the reach of police. The UNODC explanation of extortion identifies threatened force, violence and fear as central to coercive extortion. At the international level, the United Nations organized crime framework was developed precisely because domestic systems acting separately cannot adequately confront criminal organizations whose activities cross jurisdictions.

The Bishnoi investigation therefore represents something larger than the pursuit of Goldy Brar. It tests whether modern law enforcement institutions can match the mobility, financial sophistication and communications reach of contemporary criminal organizations. INTERPOL’s more recent assessment of global criminal collaboration warns that criminal networks increasingly share specialized expertise and financial infrastructure. Its broader international notices system demonstrates how policing has also had to become more networked.