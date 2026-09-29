US Army Pacific Deputy Commander Makes Historic Visit to Sri Lanka

Lieutenant General Joel “JB” Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of the US Army Pacific (USARPAC), arrived in Colombo on September 29 for engagements with Sri Lankan military officials, becoming the highest-ranking US Army officer to visit Sri Lanka, according to the US Embassy. His visit, scheduled to continue until October 1, is focused on strengthening Army-to-Army cooperation between the two countries.

US Ambassador Eric Meyer described the visit as a sign of the growing security partnership between Washington and Colombo. “Lieutenant General Vowell’s historic visit reflects the growing strength of our security partnership with Sri Lanka and our shared commitment to delivering results,” Meyer said.

Vowell is expected to meet senior Sri Lankan military officials to discuss interoperability, military readiness and defence cooperation. The talks will include upcoming joint military exercises, capacity-building initiatives and cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster response, according to the embassy.

The US Army Pacific deputy commander will also address Sri Lanka’s next generation of military leaders on the role of professional armed forces in supporting regional security and stability. The visit builds on the momentum of the Land Forces Talks held in May and forms part of what the US Embassy described as Washington’s continuing commitment to security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Meyer said joint training and improved interoperability would strengthen the countries’ ability to respond to crises. “By training together, strengthening interoperability, and sharpening our ability to respond to crises, we are better prepared to protect our people and strengthen security across the Indian Ocean,” he said.

Vowell was commissioned as an infantry officer from the University of Alabama in 1991. During his military career, he has served in Europe, the Pacific, the Middle East and at numerous posts across the United States.

His operational record includes three combat tours in Afghanistan and two in Iraq, including both surge campaigns. He commanded the 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, known as “No Slack”, and the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, known as the “Rakkasans”, of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Vowell was also a War College Fellow at Stanford University and later served as the Army Chief of Staff’s Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution. He subsequently became Executive Officer to the Secretary of the Army.

His other senior assignments have included Deputy Commanding General (Operations) of the 25th Infantry Division and Deputy J5 for Strategy, Plans and Policy at USINDOPACOM. He later commanded US Army Japan/I Corps (Forward) and served as Commander of Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria.

Vowell is currently Deputy Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Outside his military career, he is a member of the CoreTechs Masters Road Cycling Team in Portola Valley, California, and is a Hawaii State Cycling Champion. He is married and has two sons.