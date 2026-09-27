How Dutch Colonial Rule Reshaped Sri Lanka’s Social and Administrative Order

The Dutch transformation of Sri Lanka was not based solely on military power or direct colonial administration. According to the source, its deeper impact lay in the creation of systems through which local elites became intermediaries between the colonial state and ordinary people, allowing taxation, labour, land administration and legal authority to be exercised through institutions that appeared increasingly familiar and legitimate to the population.

The distinction from the earlier Portuguese period was significant. The Portuguese, who arrived in the 16th century, are described in the source as having pursued property and religious interests in ways that made the identity of the foreign adversary relatively clear to rural communities. The Dutch approach was presented as more systematic. Rather than relying principally on direct confrontation, they developed administrative institutions, documentation and markets, including the Landraad court system, through which colonial authority could operate through established procedures and local officials.

Central to that system was the cultivation of a privileged indigenous elite. Because the Dutch did not have enough officials to administer all the coastal territories directly, they incorporated existing Sinhala elites into the colonial structure through titles including Mudaliar, Maha Mudaliar, Muhandiram and Korala. These officials received authority, privileges and symbols of status, while the Dutch used them to administer taxation, land, labour and local justice. The source describes this arrangement as a form of “Collaborative Periphery”, in which local elites became instruments of colonial governance.

One of the principal mechanisms was the Accomodassan system, through which selected local chiefs received substantial land rights instead of salaries. They were also granted privileges unavailable to ordinary people, including the use of palanquins, ceremonial drums and flags during travel. They could build large houses with tiled roofs and lime-plastered walls, while ordinary inhabitants were restricted from enjoying some of these architectural privileges. Their official dress could combine Dutch and local styles, and they could carry Kasthane swords with gold or silver hilts, wear long coats with gold buttons and display gold chains.

The privileges also carried practical economic consequences. Local elites were legally permitted to use villagers’ labour under the existing Rajakariya system to cultivate lands granted to them under Accomodassan. The source says this enabled Mudaliyars to demand substantial labour from ordinary residents for their own benefit. At the same time, these officials were given responsibility for collecting taxes and preparing Thombu land and administrative records. For villagers, an order delivered by a Mudaliar or Vidane who spoke their language and came from their own community could carry greater practical authority than an order from a Dutch official.

The Landraad system extended that arrangement into the sphere of justice. Although Dutch officials presided over the courts, local Mudaliyars provided advice and participated in hearing cases involving land and taxation. The source argues that this helped make Dutch commercial and legal rules appear to ordinary people as authority exercised through their own leaders. Local officials were also granted limited powers to hear minor civil disputes and impose punishments, including fines, corporal punishment, confinement and binding offenders to trees. Their decisions, however, remained subject to supervision by the higher Dutch judicial authorities.

The Dutch legal system, particularly Roman-Dutch law, is presented as one of the most significant influences on the development of Sri Lankan social consciousness. Alongside law and administration, the colonial authorities sought to consolidate the loyalty of the elite through names, clothing, titles and religious affiliation. The source identifies names such as Dias, Perera, de Silva and Obeyesekere as examples associated with this process. Advancement to higher positions required conversion to Dutch Protestant Christianity. The resulting elite, according to the source, became increasingly separated from the rural communities from which they had originated.

The hierarchy created by Dutch rule extended beyond the most senior officials. Maha Mudaliar stood at the top of the local administrative structure as an adviser to the governor and Dutch government. Mudaliyars exercised authority over large territories, with both military and civil responsibilities, while Muhandirams served below them in administrative and military functions. At regional and village levels, Koralas oversaw taxation and order within administrative districts; Arachchis administered smaller areas; and Vidanes supervised cultivation, the provision of skilled labour and tax collection.

Other titles reflected particular social and economic functions. Mahathmaya was used in Dutch records for certain high-status local elites, while Patabendi titles were conferred on leading figures involved in fishing and trade in coastal areas, particularly members of the Karava community. Through these layered appointments and privileges, the VOC combined administration, law, education and religious ideology in its effort to build a disciplined population suited to its institutional interests.

The source argues that this colonial structure did more than administer territory. By embedding Dutch authority within local institutions and social hierarchies, it helped establish patterns of privilege, class distinction and elite-mediated governance that continued to influence Sri Lankan social and political culture. The Accomodassan system, the Mudaliar hierarchy and the Landraad courts were therefore not isolated administrative arrangements but interconnected elements of the Dutch system of rule.