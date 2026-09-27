Singapore Cannot Be Copied

Singapore is often presented as a development model that Sri Lanka could simply reproduce: impose discipline, build efficient institutions, attract investment, expand the port, suppress political obstruction and allow a strong leader to drive the country towards prosperity. Yet the historical circumstances that produced modern Singapore were unusually specific. The comparison becomes more complicated when Singapore’s development is examined beyond the familiar image of Lee Kuan Yew as a powerful leader and Singapore as a successful port city.

The fundamental difference is one of scale, geography, social organisation and economic structure. Singapore is a compact city-state whose modern economy developed around a strategic maritime position, while Sri Lanka is a geographically larger country containing major cities, thousands of villages, agricultural regions, plantation districts, different climatic zones and several historically established cultural communities. A development strategy designed for a densely concentrated city-state cannot simply be transferred to a country whose economic and social problems are distributed across an extensive rural hinterland.

Singapore itself was not created from a blank slate. Modern Singapore emerged as a British trading settlement after Stamford Raffles established the British position there in 1819. The Singapore Judiciary records that Raffles introduced a basic uniform legal system through the Singapore Regulations, while subsequent British administration developed courts and other institutions. Its population subsequently expanded rapidly through migration, particularly from China, India and the Malay world.

That history matters because Singapore’s social problem was not the same as Sri Lanka’s. Singapore had to construct a political community among immigrant populations living within a compact urban territory. British colonial planning had also segregated communities into areas associated with Chinese, Malay and Indian populations. Singapore’s post-independence government therefore developed deliberate mechanisms for integrating communities rather than allowing them to remain territorially separated.

One of the least discussed parts of this process was housing. The Housing and Development Board was established in 1960 when Singapore faced an acute housing shortage. Within its first few years it constructed tens of thousands of flats, replacing large areas of slums and squatter settlements with planned housing estates. The government subsequently introduced the Home Ownership for the People Scheme in 1964 and, from 1968, allowed Central Provident Fund savings to be used for housing payments.

This was not simply a construction programme. Housing became an instrument of nation-building. The new estates incorporated schools, markets, playgrounds, community centres and other facilities, deliberately bringing different social groups into common spaces.

Even more revealing is what happened later. In 1989 Singapore introduced its Ethnic Integration Policy because the government found that residents were beginning to recreate ethnic enclaves within public housing. The policy established limits on the proportion of particular ethnic groups in individual blocks and neighbourhoods. Those restrictions continue to influence the buying and selling of HDB flats.

That is an important qualification to the popular Singapore story. Social cohesion was not left entirely to market forces or assumed to emerge naturally from economic growth. The state actively engineered aspects of residential integration.

Singapore also combined English as a common working and teaching language with a bilingual policy intended to preserve mother tongues and cultural identities. National Service similarly became a common institution through which young men from different communities participated in national life. These policies reveal a central feature of Singapore’s development: economic transformation was accompanied by deliberate social engineering.

The economic transformation itself was equally systematic. A World Bank account of Singapore’s development describes a progression from entrepôt trading to export-oriented manufacturing and later towards a service and knowledge economy. Another World Bank analysis has highlighted Singapore’s use of specialised industrial clusters, including Jurong Island’s petrochemical complex and later biomedical, digital-media and research clusters.

This history makes the simple image of Singapore as merely a port city misleading. Its port was important, but Singapore deliberately used infrastructure, land policy, housing, education, industrial planning, financial institutions and state agencies to build an economy that was progressively less dependent on traditional entrepôt trade.

The contrast with Sri Lanka is therefore not simply between an authoritarian leader and a democratic political system. Sri Lanka inherited a substantially different social and economic structure. Its development has had to accommodate an extensive rural population, agricultural land, irrigation systems, village economies, plantation communities, regional inequalities and multiple historically rooted identities. The political system also developed through representative institutions, competitive parties, trade unions and mass electoral politics rather than through the same trajectory followed by Singapore.

There is another historical complication. Sri Lanka did not begin independence as an economically empty or institutionally undeveloped society. A World Bank historical assessment noted that Sri Lanka had roughly comparable per-capita income to Singapore, Korea and Malaysia in the 1960s, before their economic trajectories subsequently diverged. The same assessment pointed to the costs of conflict, institutional weaknesses and the expanding role of the public sector as among the factors behind that divergence.

This suggests that the useful question is not whether Sri Lanka can become Singapore. It is which particular Singaporean institutions or practices can be adapted to Sri Lankan conditions.

There are certainly lessons worth examining. Singapore’s rapid construction of public housing demonstrates what a single agency with authority, financing and long-term planning can accomplish. Its experience with industrial clusters shows how infrastructure can be designed around particular economic activities rather than built merely as prestige projects. Its education and skills policies demonstrate the importance of continuously aligning human capital with changes in the economy. Its experience also shows that social cohesion may require deliberate institutional design rather than rhetorical appeals to national unity.

But those lessons do not establish that Sri Lanka needs Singapore’s political system or that concentrating power in a single leader would reproduce Singapore’s results. Singapore’s own development involved decades of highly specific policies, institutions and circumstances. Even the World Bank’s discussion of Singapore’s relevance to Sri Lanka cautioned that one country cannot simply become another; the more useful exercise is to learn from another country’s experience while adapting policies to local conditions.

For Sri Lanka, the more fundamental development question may therefore be how to create a productive rural economy alongside internationally competitive cities, ports, tourism, manufacturing and services. A country of villages cannot be developed by treating its villages as an obstacle to urban modernisation. Agriculture, food processing, logistics, regional education, health services, digital connectivity and small and medium-sized enterprises can become part of a broader development strategy rather than remaining outside the main economic narrative.

The Singapore comparison is consequently useful precisely when it is stripped of its mythology. Singapore did not succeed merely because Lee Kuan Yew was powerful. It built institutions around its particular geography, concentrated population, housing crisis, labour force, trading position and ethnic composition. Some of those mechanisms may offer lessons for Sri Lanka. Others cannot simply be copied.

The essential question is therefore not how to turn Sri Lanka into another Singapore, but how to identify the institutional discipline, long-term planning, infrastructure investment and economic coordination that worked there—and redesign those ideas for a country whose geography, history and social structure are fundamentally different.