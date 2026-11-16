Submit or be destroyed.

OpenAI Board Member Paul Christiano predicted last Tuesday that within three years AI systems could surpass human ability to understand, predict, and control the AI systems that they are developing. He expressed concern that AI could soon escape human control and cause mass deaths. Others involved in AI development have spoken out in the same way. Whether you think Christiano has been reading too much science fiction and is letting his imagination runaway with him, the relevant question is: If the boards and managing executives of the AI companies think this is a possibility, why are they developing such a threat? Indeed, why do governments and people permit them to continue producing a threat to humanity? It is unclear how AI entrepreneurs make any money if their product kills all the customers.

For Christiano to mention such an outcome, he must be convinced that people in today’s world are not like previous peoples who, if given such a prognosis would have shown up with weapons, massacred the AI developers, and burned the buildings to the ground. It is true that today’s peoples take no steps to protect themselves and just accept whatever destruction comes their way.

Consider, for example, the Palestinians. The Zionists have been stealing their country bit by bit for 79 years, and the Palestinians, who in the beginning greatly outnumbered the Zionists, never organized, never armed and destroyed the few Zionists. Palestinians passively accepted Zionist appropriation of their country. As did the entire Muslim world, Europe, US, Russia, China, India, Africa, South America.

Consider the Covid hoax. The dumbshit population lined up, took the death vax, and accepted the lockdown and ruination of their businesses.

Consider the 9/11 hoax. The dumbshit population believed the most improbable story ever told and spent a quarter century of their blood and treasure fighting wars for Israel’s hegemony in the Middle East, destroying for Israel Iraq, Libya, Syria, and now engaged in war with Iran, while problems at home crying for attention were ignored.

I could go on.

Little wonder that AOC, Melat Kiros, Abdul El-Sayed, the mayor of New York, the new Hispanic governors of Texas and California, and other new faces in the new crop of Democrat Socialist politicians have concluded that the American system is too corrupt to be repaired and must be overthrown. Trump himself has proved to MAGA Americans that the system cannot be repaired, because it is too much under the control of Zionists committed to US and Israeli hegemony for Americans to avoid endless wars; too much committed to campaign contributions and careers after office with Big Pharma, Agri-business, military-security complex, the financial sector and so on. A political system in which monied interests have the US Supreme Court’s permission to purchase the government cannot serve the people.

The Democrat establishment thinks it won the election, but it did not. The winners are the new ideological Democrats who do not want to join the establishment and partake of the griff, but to overthrow it. The firebrand, AOC, is withholding support from Schumer as Senate Majority Leader. One million letters have arrived to House Democrats demanding that they do not select Jefferies as Speaker of the House. The New Democrats have no more confidence in the old corrupt Democrat establishment than they have in Donald Trump.

Indeed, their target is the existing political, social, and economic institutions. Supreme Court Justice Alito suggests the target might even include the US Supreme Court. He warned last Thursday in an address to the Federalist Society that the New Democrats can eliminate Court rejection or restraint of the Democrats’ illegitimate use of power by “turning off the lights” or defunding the Supreme Court. He is right. If police can be defunded, so can the Supreme Court. Democrat state prosecutors have described their ability to destroy opponents with lawfare without ever going before a judge. As this is a clear violation of due process, the Supreme Court would have to rule against lawfare if the Court is to be true to the Constitution. An alternative for the Democrats is to pack the Court. One thing is certain: the New Democrats are not going to play by the traditional rules.

I don’t know how long it will take. Generally, those who take the initiative end up in the leadership, and their agenda triumphs. The agenda of the traditional Democrats–to enjoy being in the driver’s seat and be possessor of the largest share of the grift–is weak opposition to those revolutionary socialists whose agenda is to overthrow and replace the political, legal, and social system. The absence of Republican opposition is apparent.

It is unclear to me how the Democrats are going to be stopped. They are the only force other than the Zionists with any strength.

Americans are headed toward one party rule by revolutionaries with an ideological agenda. The First and Fourteenth Amendments are already history, as is habius corpus, due process and other Constitutional limitations on executive power. The New Democrats will abolish the filibuster and the 2nd Amendment. They will override with power the Constitution’s requirements of super-majorities for certain actions and changes. All opponents will find themselves defenseless.

Democrat state prosecutors are teaching how to destroy opponents without needing any evidence or going before any judge. As the resources of government exceed even the resources of rich people, the protection of a court is no longer available. Indeed, lawyers will be too afraid of power to defend you.

Submit or be destroyed.