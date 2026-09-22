Tourism Earnings Fall Faster Than Arrivals in Sri Lanka

According to the latest report from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, tourism earnings between January and August 2026 amounted to US$2,061.1 million, down from US$2,290 million recorded during the corresponding period in 2025. The figures point to a decline in tourism revenue even as the country continued to receive more than 1.5 million foreign visitors during the first eight months of the year.

Tourism earnings in August 2026 reached US$264.4 million. That monthly figure pushed total tourism earnings for the first eight months of the year above the US$2 billion mark. Despite crossing that threshold, however, cumulative earnings remained below the level recorded during the same period in 2025.

The decline in revenue has been more pronounced than the fall in tourist arrivals. Sri Lanka recorded 1,566,523 international tourist arrivals during the first eight months of 2025. During January to August 2026, the number fell to 1,535,122, representing a decline of 2 per cent.

The contrast between the two figures is significant. While tourist arrivals declined by 2 per cent, tourism earnings fell by 10 per cent over the same period. The data therefore show that the reduction in tourism revenue has outpaced the decline in the number of visitors arriving in the country.

August contributed US$264.4 million to the year’s tourism earnings, helping cumulative revenue exceed US$2 billion by the end of the month. Nevertheless, the overall performance for January through August remained weaker than the previous year, when the sector generated US$2,290 million over the same eight-month period.

The latest figures place the focus not only on the number of visitors Sri Lanka attracts, but also on the revenue generated by those arrivals. With tourist arrivals down by a comparatively modest 2 per cent while earnings have fallen by 10 per cent, the two indicators have moved at notably different rates during the first eight months of 2026.

For Sri Lanka’s tourism sector, the figures present a clear contrast between visitor numbers and the income generated from them. Although more than 1.5 million foreign tourists arrived during the January-August period and monthly earnings in August helped push annual revenue beyond US$2 billion, total earnings remained US$228.9 million below the corresponding figure for 2025.

The Central Bank’s latest data therefore show that Sri Lanka’s tourism earnings have weakened more sharply than tourist arrivals during the first eight months of 2026, marking a significant divergence between the volume of international visitors and the revenue generated by the sector.