Apple Ordered to Pay $5.7 Billion in Patent Verdict Over iPhone Haptic Technology

Apple has been ordered by a US federal jury to pay more than $5.7 billion to San Diego-based Taction Technology for infringing patents covering technology used to produce haptic feedback in electronic devices, in what Reuters reported as the largest verdict of its kind in the United States to date.

Apple said it strongly disagreed with the verdict and damages and would appeal. The jury found that Apple’s Taptic Engine, which generates tapping and other tactile responses in products including iPhones and Apple Watches, infringed two Taction patents, while finding that the infringement was not deliberate or knowingly committed.

The dispute centres on US patents Nos. 10,659,885 and 10,820,117, which cover technology that uses vibrations to create tactile sensations when users interact with electronic devices. Taction alleged that Apple had used its patented technology in the Taptic Engine without obtaining a licence or authorisation, accusing the company of improperly “capitalizing on Taction’s innovation and success” by selling devices incorporating the technology.

Taction filed the lawsuit against Apple in 2021 in the US District Court for the Southern District of California. Apple initially secured dismissal of the case in 2023, but the US Federal Circuit later revived the lawsuit, allowing the patent dispute to proceed.

The trial began on 14 September. Seven jurors deliberated for two days after the proceedings concluded before delivering the verdict at about 1:15 pm Pacific Time on Friday in favour of Taction.

The Taptic Engine was introduced alongside the Apple Watch in 2014. Unlike conventional vibration motors, the system uses a linear resonant actuator to generate haptic responses, allowing more precise control over movement and sensations including taps, vibrations and a simulated heartbeat, according to the source.

Apple rejected the jury’s findings and disputed both the infringement finding and the size of the damages award. In a statement to CNBC, the company said: “While we thank the jury for their consideration, we strongly disagree with today’s verdict and the damages awarded, which are entirely unsupported by the facts.”

Apple also maintained that its technology was materially different from Taction’s patented system. “Apple’s Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction’s technology, which Taction’s own testing of Apple’s products confirmed during trial,” the company said. “Apple does not use Taction’s technology, and we will appeal.”

Taction welcomed the verdict. Lance Yang, a partner at Quinn Emanuel and the company’s lead counsel, said: “We’re happy the jury found for Taction and vindicated its patent rights.” He added that Taction had “waited five and a half years for this case to get to trial, so it was a long time coming.”

The $5.7 billion award will now face further scrutiny as Apple challenges the verdict through the appeals process.