Argentine Lawmaker Seeks Probe into $13 Million Contracts for Pope Leo XIV’s Visit

An Argentine opposition lawmaker has filed a criminal complaint seeking an investigation into six government contracting procedures worth more than 20.35 billion pesos (approximately $13 million) for Pope Leo XIV’s official visit to Argentina, alleging irregularities in the award of public funds without competitive tenders.

Deputy Marcela Pagano submitted the complaint on Tuesday to the Comodoro Py federal courts, targeting officials in President Javier Milei’s administration and questioning the legality of procurement procedures managed by the Chief of Staff of Ministers for the papal visit.

The complaint focuses on Direct Contracting for Urgency No. 79-0012-CDI26, through which DF Entertainment S.A. received 8.69 billion pesos to provide the complete production of the November 9 Mass and the November 10 vigil. Although three companies were invited to participate, meeting the legal minimum, only DF Entertainment submitted a proposal. Its offer was approved on October 23.

Pagano questioned the justification for classifying the procurement as urgent, arguing that the papal visit had been planned months in advance. She cited Article 25 of Decree 1023/2001, which requires urgency to be objectively demonstrated when authorities resort to direct contracting rather than competitive procurement procedures.

Five additional contracting processes under the same exceptional modality covered the provision of generators, fencing, LED screens, sound systems, lighting and broadcasting services. Together, the six procedures exceeded 20.35 billion pesos, with none conducted through a public tender.

The lawmaker asked the court to examine the legality of the procedures and obtain the complete procurement records, including tender-related documentation, company proposals, contracts and invoices.

The complaint also raises questions about the companies involved in security arrangements. Tech Security S.R.L. was responsible for private security, while corporate records for Purgato S.A. list Fernando Nicolás Menem, Pablo Ariel Vázquez and Eduardo Adrián Menem, the brother of Martín Menem, president of Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies.

Pagano further questioned the security arrangements assigned to DF Entertainment. According to her complaint, the company was given responsibility for comprehensive security and access control, but no publicly available document identifies the subcontractors involved. She said those subcontractors were also absent from the government’s COMPR.AR procurement system.

In statements published on social media, Pagano directed criticism at Karina Milei, the president’s sister and general secretary of the Presidency, alleging that the Mass was not free for ordinary worshippers and that the papal visit had become a multibillion-peso business benefiting politically connected companies.

She also contrasted the arrangements for high-profile guests with the conditions faced by security personnel. According to Pagano, approximately 4,000 VIP guests were provided with a reserved, air-conditioned area and catering financed by the state, while security workers received 55,000 pesos for shifts lasting up to 20 hours guarding barriers along Libertador Avenue.

The complaint seeks judicial scrutiny of the contracting arrangements, the companies involved and the expenditure of public funds associated with the papal visit.