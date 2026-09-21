From citizens’ calls to city action: Inside a Chinese hotline

When Krisca, an international student in east China’s Shandong Province, stepped out of a taxi, she didn’t realize she had left her bag behind. Moments later, panic set in—her passport was inside, the very document she needed to prove her identity in a foreign country.

Without a receipt or any way to trace the driver, she was stranded, unsure where to turn. In many parts of the world, that bag would be gone for good. In China, she was told to dial five digits: 1-2-3-4-5.

Within two hours, the “city’s brain” had coordinated with the local transport authority and local police, which used traffic cameras and GPS data to locate the vehicle and identify the taxi operator. At the same time, the driver, Hou Cungang, had already reported the forgotten bag to his taxi company.

Krisca was reunited with her belongings. “I really felt the city’s friendliness and care through this experience,” Krisca said in a follow-up.

Her story isn’t an outlier; it’s the standard operating procedure for a network that has become the invisible backbone of Chinese urban life.

The 12345 hotline is a 24/7, multi-language lifeline available to all residents, visitors, and businesses in China, including foreigners and tourists. While many government services are famous for red tape and “please hold” music, 12345 has built its reputation on a relentless pace.

Andre Longginou, an Australian living in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, reported a wobbly manhole cover. He was surprised that his call was answered in about 30 seconds, a stark contrast to the 30-minute waits he was used to back home. About three hours later, workers arrived. They set up warning signs around the pit and began inspecting it carefully. By the next morning, Andre returned to the street and found the manhole was repaired, secured, and cordoned off with warning signs.“I am blown away by the pace of this country. Here in China, advancement and progress happen incredibly fast,” Longginou said.

What makes this speed possible? It isn’t just a room full of people answering phones; it’s a sophisticated tech stack designed to eliminate human error. Each operator works with dual digital screens, allowing them to handle incoming calls, access smart information and policy recommendations, convert speech into text in real time, and dispatch requests to the relevant departments.

Liu Yuan,a ten-year veteran of the Beijing hotline, said the voice-to-text function has saved her a significant amount of time in preparing requests for dispatch, including recording callers’ names, addresses, and contact numbers. She added that the smart tool built into her workstation can instantly analyze a caller’s words and suggest relevant policy options during the conversation, helping her respond more efficiently.

Drawing on big data from previous inquiries, the platform can now identify keywords, locations, and content in real time, providing operators with suggestions for each request to the appropriate department and reducing errors or duplicate dispatches.

By 2024, approximately 350 cities in China had launched the 12345 hotline. Since its inception in 2019, the hotline in Beijing alone has handled 180 million calls. According to official data, the service resolves 97.7% of cases to the caller’s satisfaction.

Perhaps the most “person-in-the-know” aspect of 12345 is that it isn’t just reactive; it’s a massive feedback loop for urban planning. It provides officials with information to improve services and policies while giving citizens a voice in how their communities are managed.

Since 2021, one pressing concern has been highlighted each month based on this feedback. So far, this has influenced more than ten areas, including social insurance, services for the elderly, and traffic violations by electric bikes, resulting in improved policies or measures.

For instance, during the summer, heavy and sudden rains often cause water leaks in homes, a frequent source of frustration for residents, especially on higher floors. After receiving numerous calls reporting that responsible companies were slow to make repairs,the government didn’t just fix the leaks. They passed a new regulation giving local residents’ committees (a grassroots organizations that manage local affairs at the community level) the right to hold parties who fail to fulfill their duties accountable.

In a world where “government efficiency” is often an oxymoron, 12345 is proving that with the right tech and a coordinated network, a city can actually listen—and more importantly, it can act.