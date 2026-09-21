The American conspiracy will soon perish in the ruins of its own making.

Before 5 August 2024, Bangladesh was like a sajano-guchano sangsar—a household painstakingly arranged after decades of sacrifice, struggle and national reconstruction under Bangladesh’s most successful HPM Sheikh Hasina. Then, with breathtaking suddenness, that hard-won political order was shattered.

In 1971, we inflicted a crushing defeat upon the malign nexus of Pakistan, the United States, China, and their dreaded local collaborators, most notably Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al-Badr killing squads. Yet they never forgot that monumental defeat.

America, Pakistan, and Jamaat-e-Islami have long sought to avenge their historic defeat by targeting Bangladesh’s founding political party, the Awami League, and its present leader, Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s most successful Prime Minister.

On 5 August 2024, they finally achieved their objective, forcing Sheikh Hasina from power through clandestine and deeply entrenched political cabal operating outside the bounds of constitutional legality.

The CIA was fully cognisant that Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami are the most implacable adversaries of Bangladesh’s founding political party, the Awami League, and its leader, Sheikh Hasina.

Accordingly, the CIA conceived and orchestrated a clandestine, deeply sinister operation to overthrow Sheikh Hasina, working through Pakistan’s ISI and Jamaat-e-Islami elements and other local collaborators associated with the mass atrocities of 1971, and ultimately succeeded in its calculated objective of driving her from power. They have also enlisted their dreaded “mango-twigs,” who have joined this clandestine camarilla.

We unequivocally state that the CIA subsequently installed Dr. Muhammad Yunus as its political proxy at the helm of Bangladesh’s interim government on 8 August 2024, with the deliberate aim of advancing American geopolitical and economic interests in Bangladesh.

But Sheikh Hasina refused to submit to this blatant foreign diktat and an assault on Bangladesh’s sovereignty and democratic self-determination.

Yunus has faithfully served their interests, while the present government has displayed an unmistakably accommodating posture toward Washington, repeatedly bending its policies to American priorities as a calculated bid to preserve its hold on power—too often at the expense of Bangladesh’s sovereign interests and national dignity.

In the immediate aftermath of 5 August 2024, Bangladesh was plunged to an unprecedented low, and that descent has continued with relentless force. Ever since, the nation has bled grievously, with no meaningful respite in sight.

Bangladesh’s economy has been battered on a colossal scale, while its people have endured profound hardship and mounting distress for more than two years.

Anti-Bangladesh and anti-Liberation forces, together with their cohorts, have seized the political landscape with formidable backing from Washington.

Bangladesh has been dangerously reduced to a de facto client state of Washington, with its sovereign interests increasingly subordinated to an American strategic agenda—a humiliating erosion of the independence and national dignity secured through the sacrifices of 1971.

Amid this precarious and deeply troubling situation, Bangladesh appears to be drifting perilously toward the condition of a banana republic—or, more ominously, a res publica hollowed out from within.

But we must resist this descent with every ounce of our collective strength, and remain steadfast in the hope that, by December 2026 when HPM Sheikh Hasina returns, Bangladesh will reclaim its rightful place—its sovereignty, dignity, and glory restored, and its people liberated from the grip of the forces we regard as inimical to our national interests and for the safety of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh can bend under pressure, but Bangladesh need never kneel.

The American conspiracy will soon crumble into oblivion. Bangladesh shall belong to Bangladesh alone—sovereign, indomitable, and forever master of its own destiny.