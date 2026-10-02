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Police Sergeant Suspended Over Alleged Chicken Meat Bribe in Sri Lanka

Officer accused of seeking 1kg of chicken meat to secure bail for a suspect arrested in Gampaha

1 min read
Sri Lanka Police (File Photo)

A police sergeant attached to Malwathuhiripitiya Police in Sri Lanka’s Gampaha Police Division has been suspended following an investigation into an alleged attempt to obtain a kilogramme of chicken meat in exchange for securing bail for a suspect.

According to Police Headquarters, the incident involved a person who had gone to the Malwathuhiripitiya Police station to provide bail for a suspect who had been arrested on suspicion on the 29th. The police sergeant allegedly asked that person for one kilogramme of chicken meat as a bribe in connection with the suspect’s release on bail.

The allegation is being investigated by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (04) in Gampaha. Police Headquarters said the officer conducting the inquiry had suspended the sergeant attached to Malwathuhiripitiya Police who was allegedly involved in the incident.

The suspension follows the reported request for the food item in connection with the release of the suspect. Police Headquarters described the incident as one involving an alleged demand for a bribe by the serving police sergeant.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted under the direction of the Senior Superintendent of Police in Gampaha, according to Police Headquarters. The investigation is intended to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged demand and the conduct of the officer concerned.

The source does not state whether the alleged bribe was provided, whether the suspect was subsequently released on bail, or whether any other person has been accused in connection with the incident. It also does not provide details of any disciplinary or legal proceedings beyond the suspension of the police sergeant.

Police Headquarters said the inquiry by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (04) was continuing, while further investigations were being carried out under the direction of the Gampaha Senior Superintendent of Police.

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