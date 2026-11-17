In October, I visited a steel factory in Xinyu, Jiangxi province. There was no dust in the factory. At a desk, a woman wearing an orange hard hat monitored the production of silicon-steel strips. Her attention moved between the machinery and her keyboard. ‘Keep the belt at the proper speed’, she said. The precision of the process depended on her knowledge as much as on the equipment before her. Here was innovation at work, sustained by the skills of a worker.

That scene stayed with me as I considered the forthcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. A factory requires more than a machine purchased on the world market, it requires reliable electricity, transportation, technical education, and the accumulated capabilities of an industrial workforce. These foundations take years to build. They depend on sustained investment and on public institutions able to plan beyond the immediate horizon. For countries across the Global South, building this capacity is the substance of development.

The leaders gathering in Shenzhen should ask whether the international financial system allows poorer countries to make such investments. How can they train workers and build modern industries when interest payments consume the resources required for schools, energy and infrastructure? Discussions about trade and technology must confront the conditions under which production becomes possible. The promise of shared prosperity will remain unfulfilled unless APEC addresses the destruction produced by war and the suffocation produced by debt.

The major countries of the Global South – from Africa, Latin America, and South Asia – are, of course, missing from the APEC participants. But amongst those who will be at the table to represent the Global South are China, Indonesia, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Peru, and Vietnam. They bring different histories and economic structures to the table, yet they have a shared interest in preserving the capacity of our countries to develop, to strengthen public services, and to cooperate across political differences. Cooperation succeeds when it expands possibilities beyond the region of the Asia-Pacific.

The theme of APEC (Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together) establishes an important ambition for innovation and cooperation. At Shenzhen, the main agenda ideas will be for paperless trade and building cooperation for digital systems to reduce the cost for business as well as toward a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific. These are worthwhile objectives, particularly when fragmentation of the world economy threatens the productive relationships built across the Pacific.

The poorer nations at the table – Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines – will know that talk of digital infrastructure needs public investment, reliable energy, trained workers, and public institutions capable of directing technological change towards social needs. An agenda for connectivity must confront the financial conditions that prevent our societies from connecting on equitable terms.

That means insisting on a serious discussion of debt. UN Trade and Development’s latest report, A World of Debt 2026: Rising Debt Costs and Stalling Development, describes a financial system increasingly hostile to development. Developing countries’ public debt reached $35 trillion in 2025. Their net interest payments reached $995 billion. In 51 developing countries, home to 3.7 billion people, governments spent more on interest than on either health or education. The injustice becomes clearer when the cost of borrowing is examined. UNCTAD reports average interest rates on public debt of 5.2 percent for developing countries, compared with 2.2 percent for developed economies. It estimates that borrowing at comparable rates could save developing countries around $500 billion annually.

UNCTAD’s separate 2026 report on external debt sustainability reinforces the warning. Developing countries’ external debt reached $12.3 trillion in 2025, while interest costs on long-term external debt increased by almost 14 percent. Least developed countries devoted 18.2 percent of their export earnings to external debt service. Borrowing becomes a treadmill when the income earned through production is continually absorbed by obligations inherited from earlier years. Development plans remain on paper while payments leave the treasury. When interest costs overwhelm public resources because of unequal borrowing terms, the borrowing loses its developmental purposes. Without substantial debt relief for countries whose obligations have become unsustainable, there will be no possibility of the broad advance that the Global South requires.

APEC cannot cancel sovereign debt by declaration, but it can raise the issue as a fundamental barrier for its main objectives – such as the importance of a digital landscape. APEC can build political support for action on debt relief and cancellation through the United Nations, the G20, and the development banks (the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process works with the Asian Development Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the World Bank, but it also has project funds to support capacity building and technical cooperation). A credible agenda would begin with timely restructuring and meaningful reductions in unsustainable debt burdens. It would be very useful for APEC to join the debate around debt settlement that helps restore the capacity of poorer countries to develop, with their population’s welfare central to the calculation.

In the October 2026, APEC finance ministers’ meeting, they affirmed that financial services should be accessible and affordable, particularly for individuals, households, and small businesses. This commitment to financial inclusion should be extended to the poorer nations, who cannot raise affordable funding for development. The APEC digital infrastructure statement from that meeting talked about the need for multilateral development banks to ‘ensure that scarce concessional and public resources catalyse, rather than replace, private investment’. But this is not enough. We need to be in discussion about debt settlement and about new finance that is not unfairly expensive. There needs to be an APEC-wide entitlement to concessional development loans or a debt-cancellation mechanism (at least one APEC state, Papua New Guinea is at high risk of debt distress, while two of them, Indonesia and the Philippines, sustain high debt by domestic borrowing with high rates of interest payments as part of their government finances).

China can use its convening role to connect these issues. Shenzhen’s productive achievements provide an appropriate setting to discuss the foundations of development: infrastructure, education, industrial capacity, and sustained investment. The most valuable contribution of the summit would be to widen access to those foundations. Cooperation on technology should strengthen productive capabilities across developing economies, supported by financing arrangements that allow them to retain the gains of their own labour.

The summit should be judged by whether its commitments enlarge the space for development. A declaration on innovation will mean little to a government forced to cut its education budget. A promise of connectivity will remain distant where interest payments absorb investment funds. The Global South should arrive in Shenzhen with a clear proposition: prosperity requires the resources to build it. That is an agenda worthy of the Pacific and its peoples.

Source: Globetrotter