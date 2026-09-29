RAF Fairford: Terror Plot or Intelligence Failure?

The British Police say that the five men arrested in connection with a suspected bomb plot targeting RAF Fairford are all British nationals. Nothing has yet been said officially about who was behind the plot. The risk to US assets and personnel in the UK remains extremely high.

We don’t yet have the names of those arrested or their family background and history. The five are young men in their early twenties.

The five men all come from the London area.

The woman eyewitness who called the police using the 999 emergency service says that there were more than five individuals that emerged from the three vans.

No explanation is yet available from the local police about the possibility of other suspects, although the police gave assurances that there was no further danger. Gloucestershire Police assured residents that the situation was contained and that there was believed to be no ongoing, wider threat to the immediate public. No investigation seems to be underway to track down others possibly involved.

The vans allegedly contained explosives and chemicals. Those arrested were said to be wearing suicide vests which is why photos from the scene show them apprehended with shirts off.

We do not yet have a clear idea of what was in the vans. The area around the vans was cordoned off, and police used a bomb disposal robot. Large black barrels appeared to be scattered around and near the three white vans.

So far we don’t know anything much about the terrorist plan of attack. The fact that the five were outside the vans when they (perhaps others too) were spotted, opens the question of what was the exact plan for the attack. Did the five (perhaps others) run when they were spotted?

We do not know if the vans were rented or purchased.

It is obvious this was a well planned and financed operation that involved not only assembling the terrorists and training them but also provided intelligence and coordinates on how to strike the airbase. This means more than just five guys operating on their own. It suggests a well coordinated plan of attack backed by significant resources.

We don’t know where the explosives and other gear came from. If UK police and intelligence services had any warning, we don’t know if that included tracking the acquisition of bomb-making materials.

In practical terms this means that it is reasonable to believe a significant terrorist organization remains operational in the UK. No additional arrests have been announced. The government has not indicated any public concern about a larger threat inside the UK.

Most observers say that the attack was an Iranian-led operation because Iran had a strong motive to disrupt American bombing operations. There are well over 100,000 persons in the UK born in Iran. It is likely the number of persons of Iranian background born in the UK is significantly higher, and Iran has support from the likes of Hezbollah (Lebanon) and Iraq and its Iran-aligned militias.

There is a disconnect between what President Trump said about the planned attack and what was seen on the ground when the terrorists were apprehended. Trump said that the successful interception was the result of close collaboration between American and British intelligence services. He stated that the suspects were “looking to do big damage to our fort” (referring to the UK air base which is shared by the US). He revealed that US and British intelligence had been tracking the individuals beforehand, noting, “We had them under investigation… We had them under view for a long time, and we got them.”

The problem is the operation was exposed by a local woman who was shocked to see three large white vans blocking a road close to RAF Fairford. Her arrival reportedly sent a group of men running into fields around the airbase. She called the police who arrived some 25 minutes later, according to news reports. Having the terror group “under investigation” did not lead to the police intervention to block the attack. In plain terms this means that the threat was known, but the intelligence services and police authorities did not know operational details including the location and timing of the planned attack.

RAF Fairford is the forward operating base of the US Air Force in Europe (USAFE). It supports the rotational deployment of long range bombers including the B-1B Lancer and B-52H Stratofortress and occasionally the B-2 Spirit. The base was used for long range bombing attacks on Iran and could be again.

The British government and Counter Terrorism Policing have not formally named a state actor or confirmed who was behind the plot. British Defense Minister WesStreeting said he did not “want to speculate at this stage of the investigation” on who was behind the attack. However, if UK police and intelligence were tracking the terrorists prior to the planned attack, as suggested by President Trump, they would not have doubts about who was behind the attack.

The Iranian Embassy in London formally issued a statement categorically rejecting and strongly condemning any attempt to link Iran to the arrests, calling the speculations “unfounded and malicious”.

It remains to be seen if the UK cracks down on those involved in the RAF Fairford operation, especially the organization backing the terrorists. Until that happens, the threat to US operations and personnel in the UK remains extreme.