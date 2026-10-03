Singapore government launches dating app for public servants using Nobel-winning algorithm

Singapore’s government has launched a dating service that uses a Nobel Prize-winning matching algorithm to pair public-sector employees, introducing a highly controlled alternative to commercial dating platforms as the city-state faces a record-low fertility rate and growing concerns about loneliness among young adults.

FirstDate, launched on Wednesday, is being tested among government employees aged between 21 and 35. The service uses the Gale-Shapley algorithm, commonly known as the “stable marriage” algorithm, which was developed to create mutually stable matches from participants’ stated preferences.

The algorithm is designed to produce pairings in which neither person would prefer another participant who would also prefer them. Its creators received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2012. The method has also been used since the 1950s by the United States public health service to assign medical residents to hospitals.

FirstDate applies the same mathematical principle to personal relationships but places strict limits on the number of potential matches and the way users interact with the service. Participants must complete a 33-question survey covering habits, values and preferences, including relationship priorities, deal-breakers and preferred ways of relaxing after work.

Rather than presenting users with a continuous stream of profiles, the system provides each participant with one proposed match. The person can accept or reject the match within 72 hours. If either participant declines, the system begins the matching process again. If both accept and meet for a first date, the service suggests an activity intended to help them get to know each other.

The restrictions are part of the service’s design. FirstDate says it aims to address the “swiping fatigue” associated with commercial dating applications, where users can spend long periods reviewing profiles and maintaining multiple conversations. Registration is tied to Singapore’s Singpass digital identification system, which is intended to reduce the possibility of fake profiles.

The experiment is being introduced against a difficult demographic backdrop. Singapore’s fertility rate has fallen to 0.85 children per woman, the lowest figure recorded by the country’s Department of Statistics and among the lowest rates globally, according to United Nations figures. A government study published in 2024 also found that Singaporeans aged between 21 and 34 were more likely to experience loneliness than other age groups. Fifty-three per cent of respondents said they found it easier to communicate with other people online than face to face.

The government has not confirmed that increasing the birth rate is an objective of FirstDate. GovTech, the agency responsible for developing the service, declined to provide further information, saying: “As this is a pilot programme, we have no further information to share.”

The service’s website instead presents the project as an experiment based on a question raised by government employees: “Does having more matches make it easier to find a stable partner?”

Kenneth Tan, a sociologist at Singapore Management University who specialises in personal relationships and algorithms, said he viewed the initiative with “cautious optimism”. If people trust the government, he argued, reducing the barriers to meeting someone “within a safe environment” was reasonable to try. He also suggested that the system could appeal to people who were tired of examining large numbers of profiles and managing several conversations at the same time.

Tan pointed to another difference between FirstDate and commercial dating platforms. Because the government programme is non-profit, he said, it does not have the same commercial incentive to keep users on the platform. Private dating services depend on continued user engagement, whereas a government service has no equivalent financial reason to retain people once they have found a partner.

The model has nevertheless attracted criticism. Singapore journalist Teo Kai Xiang, who published the FirstDate questionnaire in his newsletter Singapore Samizdat, argues that the system risks reducing relationships to a transactional process. He has questioned the choices offered in response to the questionnaire’s question about why someone wants a partner. Participants can identify emotional support and companionship, starting a family, social expectations, or a practical relationship based on finances and shared responsibilities. According to Teo, however, there is no simple option to say “for love”.

He has also criticised the absence of an option for people seeking partners of their own sex. In his view, that excludes LGBTQ+ users from expressing such a preference through the questionnaire and illustrates the limitations of attempting to convert intimate relationships into a structured set of categories.

Singapore has experimented with state-supported matchmaking before. In 1984, it established the Social Development Unit, which organised social gatherings, parties, dance classes, cruises, sporting activities and courses on courtship and personal development. The organisation also experimented, on a smaller scale, with computer-assisted programmes.

The Social Development Unit stopped acting directly as a matchmaker in 2006 and moved towards certifying private dating services. Its figures record more than 42,000 marriages among single people through activities promoted by the organisation between 1984 and 2006. The number rose from six marriages in its first year to 4,050 in 2003, although the overall number of marriages in Singapore subsequently declined.

Singapore’s experiment also forms part of a broader use of technology in government-backed matchmaking. Tokyo introduced a publicly supported service in 2024 that is open to citizens more generally. Tokyo Enmusubi costs about €60 for two years and has been credited with bringing together 835 long-term couples.

FirstDate remains a limited pilot aimed at a specific group of public employees. But by combining government-sponsored matchmaking with an algorithm recognised by the Nobel committee, Singapore is testing whether a mathematical approach to stable matching can offer an alternative to the open-ended browsing and repeated interactions that define much of modern online dating.