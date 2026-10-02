Sri Lanka Releases 187 Acres of Former Military-Used Land in Jaffna for Development

An area of 187.56 acres of land belonging to the State Cement Corporation in Kankesanthurai, Jaffna, has been formally released by the Security Forces for future civilian use, allowing the property to be made available for development and productive economic activities.

The land is located in Grama Niladhari Division J/233, Kankesanthurai West, within the Valikamam North (Tellippalai) Divisional Secretariat Division. It had been utilised by the Sri Lanka Army since the middle of 1997 before being released for civilian purposes.

The documents relating to the transfer were formally handed over on Wednesday, 30 September, at the Jaffna District Secretariat. Colonel W. M. A. M. Nissanka, Officer in Charge of Civil Affairs at Security Forces Headquarters – Jaffna, Palaly, handed the documents to Jaffna District Secretary M. Piratheepan.

The release forms part of an initiative to make State-owned land available for a proposed investment zone in Kankesanthurai. According to the information provided, the initiative is intended to facilitate future investment and economic development in the area by making the land available for productive use.

The 187.56-acre site had remained under military use for more than two decades. Its formal release marks the transfer of the land from its previous use by the security forces towards planned civilian and economic purposes.

The move is also part of broader efforts by the Security Forces to facilitate the productive utilisation of State land in Sri Lanka’s Northern Peninsula that had previously been used by the military.

The handover at the Jaffna District Secretariat formally placed the relevant land-release documentation with the district administration. The land is now identified for future civilian use within the proposed development and investment plans for Kankesanthurai.