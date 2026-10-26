We Are Drowning in Nonsense

Public life is increasingly dominated by triviality, distraction and a reluctance to treat important matters with the seriousness they deserve. The complaint is not simply about bad manners or poor taste. It is about a wider failure of responsibility, in which entertainment and superficiality take precedence over careful judgement, meaningful discussion and the consequences of decisions.

The German phrase “Quatsch und Kokolores”, used in the headline of a commentary published by Der Spiegel, captures the frustration with a culture in which nonsense appears to have become commonplace. The argument is that unseriousness is no longer confined to casual conversation or harmless amusement. It has become a broader problem wherever people are expected to exercise judgement, engage with difficult issues or accept responsibility for their actions.

The distinction between humour and irresponsibility is central to the criticism. Amusement, satire and light-hearted conversation have their place in public life, but they become problematic when they displace serious engagement with matters of consequence. When every subject is treated as an opportunity for jokes, spectacle or distraction, the substance of the discussion can disappear. The result is not merely a decline in standards of conversation but a weakening of the habits required to make informed decisions.

The concern extends to the way public debate is conducted. Serious issues require attention to evidence, an ability to distinguish fact from assertion and a willingness to consider consequences beyond immediate reactions. A culture dominated by superficial exchanges can make these demands appear inconvenient. Complex arguments are reduced to easily consumed statements, while the effort required to understand competing positions is pushed aside.

Such a climate also affects the meaning of responsibility. Taking an issue seriously involves recognising that words and actions have consequences, whether in personal relationships, professional settings or public institutions. Treating everything as trivial can offer a convenient escape from that obligation. If difficult subjects are turned into entertainment, there is less pressure to address them carefully or accept accountability for the decisions that follow.

The criticism is therefore directed not at humour itself but at the absence of proportion. There is a difference between using humour to illuminate a difficult subject and using it to avoid confronting the subject altogether. The same distinction applies to public discussion: a sharp remark can expose a weakness in an argument, but ridicule alone cannot replace evidence or explanation. When performance becomes more important than substance, the appearance of engagement can conceal an unwillingness to deal with the issue at hand.

The phrase “lack of seriousness” also points to a problem of judgement. Not every disagreement requires solemnity, and not every public matter deserves the same degree of attention. Seriousness means recognising which questions carry consequences and responding accordingly. It requires the ability to separate the important from the inconsequential rather than allowing the demand for constant amusement to determine what receives attention.

The concern is particularly relevant to environments in which public attention is divided among competing messages and distractions. When immediate reactions are rewarded more readily than considered responses, there is a risk that discussion will favour what is amusing or provocative over what is useful. The loudest exchange can overshadow the more careful argument, while the pressure to entertain can make measured analysis seem dull by comparison.

Yet the complaint is not simply that people are having too much fun. It is that the expectation of seriousness appears to be weakening. Courtesy, accountability and thoughtful engagement depend on recognising that other people, institutions and decisions deserve more than casual dismissal. Where that recognition is absent, disagreement can become performance, criticism can become mockery and important matters can be treated as though they carry no lasting consequences.

The warning contained in the Der Spiegel headline is blunt: triviality becomes a public problem when it is no longer balanced by responsibility. A society does not need to abandon humour or become solemn about every aspect of daily life. It does, however, need to preserve the distinction between what can reasonably be treated lightly and what demands careful attention. The objection to a culture of “Quatsch und Kokolores” is ultimately directed at the failure to make that distinction — a failure that is not merely impolite, but irresponsible.