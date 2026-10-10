Beyond Compensation: Who Really Owns the Passenger’s Journey?

The New Initiative

Regulation (EU) 2026/2202, adopted by the European Parliament and the Council on 16 September 2026andpublished in the Official Journal of the European Union on 2 October 2026, entered into force on 22 October 2026, while its substantive provisions become applicable from 23 October 2027.

The Regulation represents a significant moment in the evolution of European air passenger law. It would be tempting to regard it merely as another amendment to Regulation (EC) No. 261/2004, which since 2004 has established common rules on compensation and assistance to passengers in the event of denied boarding, cancellation or long delay. Such an assessment would, however, underestimate its jurisprudential and normative significance. The new Regulation is better understood as an attempt to recalibrate the relationship between passenger and air carrier by moving the centre of gravity of European air passenger law from compensation for disruption towards passenger autonomy, transparency, accessibility and enforceability.

Regulation 261/2004 was revolutionary because it departed from the traditional architecture of private international air law, under which the passenger’s remedies were largely dependent upon proof of loss and the contractual or treaty relationship between passenger and carrier. The Regulation introduced a system of standardized statutory rights triggered by specified forms of operational disruption. The passenger did not necessarily have to prove the precise economic value of the injury suffered because the law itself prescribed a monetary entitlement in appropriate circumstances. The difficulty, however, was that the 2004 Regulation was drafted before the digital passenger had become the norm, before ancillary airline services had developed into a major commercial revenue stream and before the Court of Justice of the European Union had developed the extensive jurisprudence that would profoundly influence the meaning of the Regulation.

The years following 2004 therefore witnessed a curious phenomenon in European air law. The courts became, in effect, co-authors of passenger rights. Decisions concerning the three-hour delay threshold, extraordinary circumstances, technical defects, connecting flights, denied boarding, assistance and reimbursement progressively clarified and, in some instances, expanded the rights contemplated in 2004. Regulation 2026/2202 may consequently be regarded as an attempt by the European legislature to reclaim some of the normative territory occupied by judicial interpretation and to translate accumulated jurisprudential experience into a more comprehensive legislative framework.

Who does it apply to?

Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 adopts a jurisdictional framework founded principally upon the place of departure and, for incoming international flights, the status of the operating carrier. It applies to flights departing from an EU airport, whether operated by an EU or foreign carrier, and therefore covers both intra-EU operations and flights leaving Europe. For flights arriving in Europe from a third country, it generally applies where the operating carrier is an EU carrier, subject to the applicable conditions concerning equivalent protection already received. Thus, an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Frankfurt would not ordinarily fall within the Regulation merely because it arrives in the EU, whereas a Lufthansa flight on the same route would. The jurisdiction is therefore territorial in its principal connecting factor, but its application may extend across the passenger’s journey where connecting-flight jurisprudence brings the journey within the Regulation’s ambit.

The jurisprudential dimension, reflected in Wegener v Royal Air Maroc, recognizes that Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 may apply to a passenger’s journey as a whole, even where a connecting flight operates outside the Union, provided the statutory conditions are satisfied. Its jurisdiction is therefore territorial at entry but potentially journey-wide in consequence, regulating not merely aircraft movements but the legal relationship between passengers and carriers within the EU regulatory order.

The Philosophy

The most important intellectual development represented by the new Regulation is the transformation of the passenger from a claimant for compensation into a rights-bearing participant in the transportation system. Regulation 261/2004 proceeded upon a relatively straightforward model in which a passenger encountered denied boarding, cancellation or delay and certain statutory consequences followed. Regulation 2026/2202 broadens the field by expressly addressing denied boarding, cancellation, delay, rescheduling, missed connecting flights and upgrading or downgrading. The passenger’s legal experience is consequently no longer fragmented into individual incidents occurring at individual stages of a journey. The regulatory focus begins to approximate the journey itself.

This is important because modern air transportation is not ordinarily experienced by the passenger as a sequence of legally independent flights. The passenger purchases an itinerary with an intended beginning, intermediate stages and destination. A delay on the first sector may be insignificant if the passenger nevertheless reaches the destination as scheduled, whereas a relatively short delay may become consequential if it causes the passenger to miss the only available connection. The law must therefore decide whether it is concerned with the punctuality of the aircraft or the integrity of the passenger’s journey. Regulation 2026/2202 moves significantly towards the latter, and thereby reflects a broader jurisprudential development from aircraft performance to passenger experience.

It is significant that the reform does not fundamentally increase the traditional compensation amounts of €250, €400 and €600. At first sight, this might appear disappointing, particularly in an era of increased ticket prices and inflation. Yet the decision not to make compensation the principal focus reveals the deeper philosophy of the reform. The European Union has chosen not simply to increase the quantum of compensation but to improve the circumstances in which compensation is identified, claimed and obtained. The distinction is between nominal entitlement and effective entitlement. A passenger may possess a legal right, but if the passenger does not know of it, cannot determine whether an extraordinary circumstance defeats the claim or encounters a carrier which fails to respond, the practical value of that right is diminished.

Rights and Duties

The new regime accordingly strengthens the informational dimension of passenger protection. Airlines must inform passengers of their rights in qualifying circumstances, acknowledge claims and respond within specified periods. This reflects an elementary but important principle of consumer law: access to a right is itself part of the right. The airline becomes not merely the potential debtor of compensation but, in specified circumstances, an informational participant in the enforcement of the passenger’s entitlement. The new Regulation therefore moves from a model in which the passenger is expected to discover and assert the law towards one in which the carrier bears a greater responsibility for making the law accessible.

Few concepts in European air passenger law have generated as much litigation as the expression “extraordinary circumstances”. The phrase embodies a fundamental tension in aviation law concerning the allocation of operational risk. If every operational difficulty were treated as extraordinary, the compensation regime would become largely illusory. If no operational difficulty could qualify, the carrier would effectively become an insurer against every disruption affecting its operation. The jurisprudence of the CJEU attempted to distinguish events inherent in the normal exercise of the carrier’s activity from genuinely external events. Regulation 2026/2202 seeks to provide greater legislative certainty by identifying categories of extraordinary circumstances while retaining sufficient flexibility for circumstances not capable of being anticipated by an exhaustive statutory catalogue.

The importance of this development is that passenger protection and airline certainly are not necessarily opposing concepts. The passenger requires certainty concerning entitlement, while the airline requires certainty concerning liability. A mature regulatory system must provide both. The new Regulation therefore seeks to establish a more predictable equilibrium between consumer protection and operational reality, rather than merely expanding liability without corresponding clarification.

Rerouting

Perhaps the most consequential development is the recognition of greater passenger autonomy in rerouting. Where an airline fails to provide appropriate rerouting within the prescribed period, the passenger may, subject to the statutory conditions, arrange alternative transportation independently and seek reimbursement of necessary and appropriate expenses within the prescribed limits. This is more than an administrative convenience. It changes the balance of power between passenger and carrier.

Traditionally, the disrupted passenger was dependent upon the airline because the carrier controlled the reservation system, available inventory, alternative flights and much of the relevant information. A passenger could therefore be told that the next available seat was the following day while knowing that another carrier was departing within the hour. The new regime introduces a form of statutory self-help. The passenger ceases to be wholly dependent upon the carrier’s remedial machinery and acquires greater legal capacity to solve the transportation problem.

The significance of self-rerouting is therefore not simply financial. It is a recognition that the value of transportation lies partly in time. A business traveller attending a meeting, a student returning to university, a family travelling for an important event or a passenger attending a funeral may suffer a loss which cannot meaningfully be remedied by a standardized payment several weeks later. The law cannot restore lost time, but it can give the passenger greater power to prevent an operational failure from becoming an even greater personal or economic injury. European air passenger law consequently moves from post-event compensation towards continuity of mobility.

The provisions concerning vouchers reveal a similar concern with passenger autonomy. An airline may prefer to provide a voucher rather than money because the voucher retains the passenger within its commercial ecosystem. The passenger, however, may have little interest in future transportation with that carrier. Regulation 2026/2202 therefore strengthens the principle that a voucher must be accepted through the passenger’s express consent. A voucher becomes an alternative to monetary reimbursement rather than a unilateral substitute for it.

This development has a wider significance in the digital age because consumer choice can be influenced by the architecture through which the choice is presented. A passenger may technically be given several options while the airline’s digital interface makes one option considerably easier to select than another. Meaningful consent requires more than the existence of alternatives; it requires that the passenger understand their consequences. The Regulation therefore moves towards a more substantive conception of consumer autonomy.

Equality and Reduced Mobility

The same philosophy is visible in the provisions concerning families and passengers with reduced mobility. The recognition that children under fourteen should be seated with accompanying family members without an additional charge reflects an understanding that the passenger is not always an autonomous individual. The family is a social unit, and the physical separation of young children from accompanying adults may create difficulties that cannot be reduced to a question of seat allocation. Similarly, stronger protection for wheelchairs and other mobility equipment recognizes that such equipment is not merely baggage but may constitute an essential extension of the passenger’s autonomy and independence.

The Regulation consequently illustrates an important development in equality. Equal treatment does not always mean treating every passenger identically. Substantive equality may require recognition of different needs so that passengers can participate equally in the transportation system. This is particularly significant for persons with disabilities, for whom a damaged mobility device may have consequences far more profound than the loss of an ordinary item of baggage.

Another revealing feature of the reform concerns boarding passes and digital interaction. The contemporary airline increasingly assumes that the passenger possesses a smartphone, has downloaded the airline’s application, maintains an online account and is capable of navigating a digital ecosystem. Yet technological participation should not become a prerequisite for exercising a basic transportation right. The acceptance of printed boarding passes without additional charges and the prohibition of requiring an application or account to obtain a boarding pass reflect an emerging principle of digital neutrality in transportation law. Technology may facilitate the passenger’s journey, but it should not determine whether the passenger can exercise a fundamental right.

Comparative Jurisdictions

The contrast with the United States is particularly instructive. The United States does not generally provide an EU-style standardized federal compensation entitlement for ordinary flight delays. American federal law places considerably greater emphasis upon refunds when a flight is cancelled or significantly changed and the passenger chooses not to travel. The distinction is therefore between compensation for disruption and restitution following failure or alteration of the transportation bargain. The American system has significant consumer protections concerning refunds, disclosure and airline commitments, but it does not reproduce the comprehensive statutory architecture of European passenger compensation.

Canada provides a particularly interesting intermediate model. The Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations establish statutory rights concerning compensation, assistance, rebooking and refunds, while traditionally distinguishing among disruptions within the airline’s control, disruptions within its control but required for safety, and circumstances outside its control. Canada’s continuing reform process demonstrates a movement towards greater simplicity and clearer standards concerning exceptional circumstances. The Canadian trajectory therefore exhibits some convergence with the European model, particularly in recognizing that passengers should not be required to become experts in airline operations merely to determine whether they possess a remedy.

The comparison among the European Union, Canada and the United States reveals three different regulatory philosophies. The European Union increasingly conceives the passenger as a rights-bearing consumer whose dignity, time and autonomy warrant statutory protection. Canada has constructed a detailed statutory framework concerned with minimum standards of treatment, compensation and rebooking while continuing to refine the allocation of responsibility between carrier and passenger. The United States relies comparatively more upon refunds, disclosure, consumer protection and airline commitments rather than universal statutory delay compensation.

The significance of Regulation 2026/2202 therefore lies not simply in the preservation or modification of monetary compensation. Its deeper significance lies in the construction of an architecture within which the passenger is informed of rights, assisted during disruption, protected against arbitrary voucher substitution, granted greater autonomy in rerouting, protected against certain no-show practices, and provided with stronger family, accessibility and digital protections. The reform accordingly represents a movement from compensation towards autonomy.

My Take

The passenger under Regulation 261/2004 was primarily a claimant. The passenger under the new regulatory architecture is increasingly a rights-holder. This distinction has considerable implications for the philosophy of air law. The traditional law of carriage was concerned principally with the relationship between carrier and passenger as contracting parties. Modern air transportation law increasingly recognizes a third dimension: the passenger as a member of the public whose mobility is affected by a highly regulated technological and commercial system.

It would nevertheless be misleading to characterize Regulation 2026/2202 simply as an instrument that expands passenger rights at the expense of airlines. Its deeper objective is to establish a more predictable equilibrium. Airlines cannot operate effectively if every disruption generates unlimited liability, just as passengers cannot be adequately protected if every disruption is treated as an inevitable consequence of aviation. The new Regulation therefore seeks to regulate failure rather than merely punish it. Its objective is to establish predictable rules governing what happens when the transportation system does not operate as intended.

The broader significance of the reform is therefore philosophical as much as legal. Regulation 261/2004 changed the landscape of European air passenger protection by recognizing that the passenger’s interest in reliable transportation could justify standardized statutory remedies. Regulation 2026/2202 builds upon that foundation by recognizing that passenger protection cannot be measured solely by the amount of money paid after disruption. It must also be measured by the passenger’s ability to understand the law, obtain assistance, preserve mobility, make informed choices and exercise meaningful autonomy while the disruption is unfolding.

European air passenger law is consequently moving from a regime of compensation for disruption towards a broader conception of passenger dignity and agency. The most appropriate measure of progress in air law may therefore not be how much money a passenger receives after an airline has failed, but how much power the law gives the passenger while that failure is taking place. In that sense, Regulation 2026/2202 represents not merely a revision of Regulation 261/2004 but a significant stage in the maturation of European air passenger law, in which the passenger is no longer simply the recipient of a transportation service but a rights-holder whose autonomy and dignity form part of the legal architecture of international air transportation.