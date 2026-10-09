Sri Lanka’s Forgotten Clerical Toll: 724 Buddhist Monks and Clerics Killed

The number of Buddhist monks killed by insurgents operating under the rebels’ Kudahapola Force during the JVP’s second insurrection was 41. During the second insurrection, from 1986 to 1990, government security forces and paramilitary groups killed 681 Buddhist monks. In addition, the Patriotic People’s Movement, the armed wing of the JVP, killed 41 Buddhist monks after branding them traitors.

Political monks have been active within Sri Lanka’s left-wing political parties since their inception. This began with the establishment of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party on 18 December 1935. When the Communist Party of Sri Lanka was established in 1943, its founding chairman was also a Buddhist monk, Ven. Udakendawala Saranankara.

The left-wing political party that brought Buddhist monks into party politics on a large scale through organised efforts was the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), established in 1965. Towards the final phase of the JVP’s second insurrection, the Socialist Monks’ Association operated clandestinely. One of its units was named the Kudahapola Force and incorporated into the Patriotic People’s Movement.

Ven. Kudahapola was a heroic monk who helped inspire the historic Uva-Wellassa Rebellion, which played a role in Sri Lanka’s struggle for independence. He was among the heroic Buddhist monks who stood at the forefront of the national struggle against British imperialist rule, which oppressed the people.

After he was captured by the authorities, the British rulers reportedly promised to spare his life if he disclosed the whereabouts of Gongalegoda Banda. However, because he did not comply, he was executed by firing squad in August 1848.

As Ven. Kudahapola was regarded as an exemplary figure for Sri Lanka’s Buddhist monastic community, the unit responsible for monks during the JVP’s second insurrection was named the Kudahapola Force in his honour.

In 1986, Sri Lanka had 8,582 temples, 14,681 fully ordained Buddhist monks, and 16,701 novice monks. These 31,382 monks belonged to 32 recognised divisions within the country’s three principal Buddhist monastic fraternities, or nikayas. Thousands of monks participated directly and indirectly in the JVP’s second insurrection under the leadership of the JVP’s Socialist Monks’ Association. Hundreds of monks also renounced the monastic life and joined the insurrection.

Among the 41 monks killed by JVP insurgents were several senior monks, including Ven. Pohoddaramulle Pemaloka, Chief Sanghanayake of the Thotamuna area in Kalutara; Ven. Kotikawatte Saddhatissa, a renowned preacher of Buddhist teachings; Ven. Welthota Pannadassi of Matara; and Ven. Beligalle Mahinda, chief incumbent of the ancient temple at Middeniya.

Ven. Walambagama Pannasara, chief incumbent of Habarakada Dharmashrama Temple and principal teacher at the Dhamma school of Bodhiraja Temple inside the Panagoda Army Camp, was also killed by JVP insurgents in 1988. He was killed because he refused a request to stop conducting Dhamma classes for the children of military officers.

His cremation was also prohibited, and his body was kept at the Panagoda Dharma Hall. At the time, the insurgents had issued directives governing the funerals of people killed by them. Funerals had to be conducted without ceremonies, and no more than two monks could participate in religious observances. When the body was carried, it could not be raised more than one foot above ground level. A maximum of ten people could attend the funeral. Reports indicated that severe punishments were imposed on those who failed to comply with these rules.

Ven. Kotikawatte Saddhatissa, a renowned preacher of Buddhist teachings and a monk sympathetic to the United National Party (UNP), was killed inside his temple on 3 August 1989.

Ven. Welthota Pannadassi of Matara was killed at Kithalagamuwa Temple on 30 August 1989.

Ven. Beligalle Mahinda, chief incumbent of the ancient temple at Middeniya, was killed on 28 May 1989. The reason for his killing was his refusal to attend a protest campaign against the Provincial Councils Act and chant Buddhist blessings at the gathering, despite being asked to do so.

Ven. Reddagoda Saranankara, who actively participated in peasant struggles in the Kurunegala area, was also killed.

The following monks were also among those killed by JVP insurgents:

Ven. Kumbagoda Gnanāloka of Mihintale Temple was killed on 11 July 1987; Ven. Marambe Somaratana on 31 December 1988; Ven. Angunakolapelessa Upali on 7 January 1989; Ven. Hemaloka Nandimitra of Pallama Temple on 4 August 1989; Ven. W. Pannatissa of Aturugiriya Temple on 13 August 1989; Ven. Soragune Pannasara, residing at Rajamaha Vihara, on 20 August 1989; Ven. Kirawanagama Pannārāma on 27 August 1989; Ven. Palpola Dharmapala of Jayasumanarama Temple on 4 September 1989; Ven. Muditha of Sri Sudarshanaramaya on 5 September 1989; Ven. Kahawa Wimalasiri of Bodhirajaramaya on 9 September 1989; and Ven. Kandy Dharmarakkhita of Mabaragala Temple on 18 September 1989.

Similarly, Ven. Gowunne Ratanajothi of Mavelagama Rajamaha Vihara was killed on 20 September 1989; Ven. Thiranagama Ratanasara on 29 September 1989; Ven. Dikpitiye Angirasa of Sri Khettarama Temple on 5 October 1989; Ven. Tambugala Anandasiri on 13 October 1989; Ven. Kalutara Dhammaratana on 12 October 1989; Ven. Horombawa Wimalakeerthi of Dangolla Temple on 20 October 1989; Ven. Nikapitiye Siddhartha of Deliwala Temple on 30 October 1989; Ven. Molagoda D. Gunawansa of Mangalagama Pirivena on 5 November 1989; Ven. Welipitiye Pannatissa of Viyan Eliya Temple on 29 November 1989; Ven. Bamunupotha Somaratana of Medpitiya Temple on 10 December 1989; Ven. Pannānanda of Wewul Kannala Temple on 11 December 1989; Ven. Ambewela Chandrajothi of Kulumbulanda Temple on 12 December 1989; and Ven. Rekawa Pannasiddhi of Ubhayaramaya on 16 December 1989.

During the second insurrection, from 1986 to 1990, the Patriotic People’s Movement, the armed wing of the JVP, killed a total of 41 Buddhist monks. The number of Catholic priests killed was two. Government security forces and paramilitary groups killed 681 Buddhist monks.

Accordingly, the total number of members of the clergy, including Buddhist monks and other religious figures, killed during the JVP’s second insurrection was 724, of whom 722 were Buddhist monks.