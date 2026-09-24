Can The UN Still Deliver?

World leaders gathering in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly arrive at a moment when the credibility of the UN’s collective-security system is under unusual strain. The General Debate opens on September 22 under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

Nowhere is the institutional test more immediate than in the Middle East. Gaza remains fragile despite the framework created by Security Council Resolution 2803, while the Iran file has generated a separate dispute over sanctions and the Council’s procedures. The central question is not whether the Security Council still matters; no other UN body has comparable authority over international peace and security. It is how effective that authority can be when the states with the greatest power to enforce Council decisions are divided over the political outcome.

For Pakistan, serving through the end of 2026 as one of the Council’s ten elected members, that question is directly relevant to its diplomatic role.

Gaza: authority without assured implementation

Resolution 2803, adopted in November 2025 by 13 votes with China and Russia abstaining, endorsed the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and authorized an international stabilization framework.

That record captures both the relevance and the limits of the Council. A resolution can provide international legitimacy, establish a negotiating framework and authorize institutional mechanisms, but it cannot by itself guarantee compliance. Implementation still depends on the parties and on states with sufficient diplomatic, economic or military leverage to influence them.

Describing the Council as simply “effective” or “ineffective” therefore misses the institutional problem. The Council can create a legal and diplomatic framework, but its political effectiveness declines when major powers disagree over how that framework should be implemented.

Iran: a test inside the institution itself

Iran presents an even sharper example. Under the process set out in Resolution 2231, earlier UN sanctions provisions were re-applied on September 27, 2025 and the 1737 sanctions list was re-established.

The process has remained politically contested, illustrating how geopolitical disagreement can extend from policy into questions surrounding the interpretation and operation of the Council’s own machinery. That matters because the Security Council depends not only on formal authority but also on broad acceptance of its procedures and decisions. When major powers dispute the legal or political basis of collective measures, common action becomes harder even when the institution remains formally empowered.

Where Pakistan fits

Pakistan enters this debate from a distinctive position. It borders Iran and Afghanistan, maintains relationships across the Gulf and wider Muslim world, and has longstanding ties with both China and the United States. Its geography gives it direct exposure to instability stretching from Afghanistan to the Arabian Sea and the Gulf.

Pakistan also held the rotating Security Council presidency in July 2025. During that month, the Council unanimously adopted Pakistan-sponsored Resolution 2788 on strengthening mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes, emphasizing dialogue, diplomatic engagement and other peaceful means under the UN Charter.

None of this allows Pakistan, or any other elected member, to overcome a permanent-member veto. Elected members can, however, shape draft language, build coalitions, convene debates and preserve diplomatic channels where direct engagement is politically difficult.

For an elected member such as Pakistan, the available leverage therefore lies primarily in coalition-building, diplomatic access and the ability to help narrow differences rather than in coercive power.

The wider Pakistan-US dimension

The UNGA high-level week also creates space for Islamabad and Washington to consider whether their relationship can rest on more durable interests than the immediate crisis of the moment. Pakistan’s strategic relevance derives from its scale, location and regional connections: a population of more than 255 million, access to the Arabian Sea, potential connectivity with Central Asia and longstanding relationships across South Asia, the Gulf and the wider Muslim world. Its security capabilities and proximity to Afghanistan and Iran further ensure that developments inside Pakistan have consequences beyond the bilateral relationship.

History also argues for greater institutional continuity. Pakistan has previously intersected with major US strategic objectives, including Washington’s opening to China, the Soviet-Afghan conflict and subsequent counterterrorism efforts, but bilateral ties have repeatedly expanded and contracted as geopolitical priorities changed. More regular political dialogue, economic engagement and counterterrorism cooperation could provide greater resilience. Opportunities in critical minerals, industry and technology illustrated by US financing connected with the Reko Diq project offer an economic complement to that relationship, while the August 2026 counterterrorism dialogue demonstrated continuing overlap on threats including ISIS-K, al-Qaeda and the TTP. For Washington, a stable and economically viable Pakistan therefore matters to counterterrorism, connectivity and wider stability around Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia.

What can elected members still achieve?

Pakistan’s experience indicates the wider Security Council dilemma. The Council retains primary responsibility for international peace and security and possesses tools ranging from binding resolutions and sanctions to peace operations, yet formal authority is not the same as political effectiveness.

Gaza shows that the Council can establish an international framework without guaranteeing implementation. Iran shows how major-power disagreement can reach into the interpretation and operation of the Council’s own mechanisms.

Elected members cannot resolve those structural problems, but they can narrow differences, introduce compromise language and connect Council diplomacy with regional actors. Pakistan’s experience with Resolution 2788 provides one example of what can be achieved when consensus remains possible.

That is a more realistic measure of Pakistan’s remaining months on the Council. Its significance should not be judged by whether Islamabad can independently resolve Gaza, Iran or another regional crisis. The test is whether it can use its position and relationships to preserve diplomatic space, support workable compromises and keep channels open across competing blocs.

UNGA 81 will therefore test more than the quality of speeches in New York. It will test whether the Security Council can still convert legal authority into meaningful diplomacy when geopolitical consensus is scarce — and whether states such as Pakistan can help prevent major-power rivalry from making diplomacy impossible.