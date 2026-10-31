France Deploys 70,000 Police Officers as Nationwide Protests Raise Fears of Fresh Unrest

France will deploy 70,000 police officers on Saturday as authorities prepare for another round of nationwide demonstrations, with the interior minister warning of a very high risk of unrest following riots and looting earlier this month.

The protests, taking place on Halloween, mark the third consecutive week of demonstrations driven by public anger over the rising cost of living, deteriorating public services and President Emmanuel Macron’s government. Two weeks ago, riots and looting caught security forces off guard, leaving shops, public buildings and businesses damaged in cities across the country.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said authorities were preparing for a firm response to any violence. “Everyone is on deck to ensure an extremely firm response to any trouble,” he told a news conference earlier this week, describing Saturday’s demonstrations as carrying “a very high risk” of unrest.

Police are also preparing for the possibility that participants in violent incidents could use Halloween masks to conceal their identities. Nunez said existing legislation allows authorities to prohibit face coverings when public order is threatened. The US Embassy has advised travellers to avoid areas where demonstrations or large gatherings are expected.

The protests gained momentum in late September as Macron’s minority government began negotiations over the 2027 budget. With public debt approaching 120 per cent of economic output and borrowing costs rising, the government faces pressure to control public spending, limiting its ability to respond to demands for additional funding.

Students protesting against deteriorating school facilities, overcrowded classrooms and a university admissions system widely regarded as unfair have been joined by trade unions and a revived Yellow Vest movement, which is demanding action on living costs. Government promises to reform education and ease fuel costs have so far failed to contain the discontent.

The movement has also drawn support from younger demonstrators concerned about the resources available to their generation. Aaron Berthier de Grandry, a 15-year-old student from Nogent-sur-Marne, outside Paris, said he planned to take part in his third consecutive weekend of protests.

“When I was little, I was told young people were the future,” he said. “Well, if we, as the future of France, lack resources, that means France will end up collapsing.”

The demonstrations have also influenced protest movements elsewhere in Europe, with youth-led rallies planned in more than 30 German cities on Saturday.

In France, the unrest is unfolding amid growing political uncertainty ahead of the presidential election in April. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has gained political momentum, while potential centrist successors to Macron remain divided.

The protests are adding to pressure on an economy that contracted in the third quarter, according to data released on Friday. The Chamber of Commerce estimates that retailers have suffered more than €1 billion in losses, with some broader estimates doubling that figure when uninsured damage and lost revenue are included.

In central Paris, Christmas lights are already illuminating shopping boulevards where some shopfronts remain boarded up or protected by security grilles. Previous attacks targeted outlets belonging to luxury brands including Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Burberry.

The government is also advancing legislation that would make people deemed responsible for rioting liable for up to €10,000 in compensation for damage caused either individually or by groups with which they are associated. Rights organisations and some lawyers have warned that the proposed measure could undermine the right to peaceful protest.