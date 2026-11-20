Artificial intelligence company Anthropic surged 17% in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, reaching a fully diluted market capitalisation of approximately $1.8 trillion and completing the largest initial public offering (IPO) in financial market history. Trading under the ticker symbol ANT, the company’s listing surpassed the previous record set by SpaceX in June and marked a major milestone in the commercial expansion of the artificial intelligence industry.

Anthropic shares opened at $111.50, substantially above the IPO price of $83, before closing at $97.17. The company raised $81.3 billion through the offering after selling 980 million shares on Wednesday, increasing both the size and price of its planned flotation. More than 846 million shares changed hands during Thursday’s trading session, exceeding the 522 million shares traded on SpaceX’s first day on the market.

The scale of the offering and the trading activity reflected substantial investor demand for the five-year-old company, whose Claude artificial intelligence models and associated products have driven its rapid commercial expansion. Anthropic has emerged as one of the most prominent players in the global AI industry, positioning itself as a principal competitor to OpenAI.

The company’s financial disclosures provide an indication of the pace of that expansion. According to its IPO prospectus, Anthropic generated $33.24 billion in revenue during the nine months ended 30 September, representing a 1,200% increase compared with the corresponding period a year earlier. The figures highlight the extraordinary growth in demand for its AI products and services, although the company’s market valuation also reflects substantial expectations about its future commercial performance.

Anthropic was co-founded in 2021 by chief executive Dario Amodei and a group of researchers who left OpenAI, which has since become its principal rival. The company’s rapid rise has transformed it from a relatively small research-focused organisation into one of the most influential businesses in the artificial intelligence sector.

However, its expansion has taken place alongside significant disputes over the governance and development of advanced AI systems. Anthropic has faced criticism over its positions on artificial intelligence safety, regulation and national security, including objections from US President Donald Trump and other senior government officials.

Those issues remained part of the public debate surrounding Thursday’s listing. Protesters gathered outside the Nasdaq during the debut, while Dario Amodei used the occasion to reiterate his commitment to pacing the development of frontier artificial intelligence. He also addressed questions concerning the company’s debt and its efforts to secure an investment-grade credit rating.

The listing also generated considerable attention beyond institutional investors. Actor Ashton Kutcher publicly congratulated the company, while executives attending the Nasdaq event wore pins featuring ‘Clawd’, a reference associated with Anthropic’s products. The offering also attracted what was described as the largest retail investor demand in history, while the company’s employees stood to benefit substantially from the public listing.

Anthropic’s market debut has established a new benchmark for technology-sector IPOs, demonstrating the extraordinary financial appetite for leading AI companies while bringing renewed attention to the commercial, regulatory and national security questions surrounding the development of advanced artificial intelligence.