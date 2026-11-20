Shares in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell 7.72% to close at $489.19 on Thursday after investment firm Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging that the US chipmaker had continued supplying firmware to a Chinese server manufacturer blacklisted by Washington. The report also raised concerns about AMD’s commercial exposure to China and the potential impact of tighter US export controls on its international business.

Hunterbrook, which disclosed that it had taken a short position in AMD, claimed that the company continued providing updated firmware to IEIT Systems after the Chinese server manufacturer was placed on the US blacklist. The firmware enables AMD processors to operate in servers, according to the report. Hunterbrook characterised the alleged continued supply as evidence of what it described as AMD’s China-related business risks.

The allegations have not been independently verified by CNBC. The report did not establish, in the material provided, whether the alleged firmware transfers violated US export control regulations.

Hunterbrook also warned that further restrictions introduced by Washington could affect AMD’s overseas operations and sales. It alleged that more than 20% of the company’s revenue was billed to customers in China and Hong Kong and that AMD relied on a Chinese partner to complete most of its chips. The report suggested that these relationships could leave the company vulnerable to additional restrictions on semiconductor exports and manufacturing arrangements.

AMD rejected the allegations, disputing Hunterbrook’s characterisation of its business relationships and compliance procedures. In a statement, a company spokesperson said: “The claims misrepresent AMD’s business practices and relationships.”

The spokesperson added that AMD complied with applicable US export control laws and regulations and maintained rigorous procedures to ensure compliance throughout its global operations. The company said it remained focused on serving customers while upholding its standards of integrity.

The controversy comes as rival chipmaker Nvidia faces investigations concerning sales to Asian companies with links to China. Uncertainty surrounding Nvidia’s exposure to the region had positioned AMD as a potential beneficiary, as investors assessed the competitive implications of restrictions affecting the semiconductor industry.

AMD chief executive Lisa Su has previously described China as an important market for the company. During a recent earnings call, she told investors that AMD wanted to remain fully compliant with US export controls, reflecting the importance of maintaining access to the market while operating within Washington’s regulatory framework.

AMD shares continued to weaken after the regular trading session, falling a further 3.41% to $472.51 in after-hours trading shortly after 4 p.m. Eastern time. The additional decline extended the market reaction to Hunterbrook’s report, although the allegations remain disputed.

The episode highlights the commercial and regulatory pressures facing major semiconductor manufacturers with significant exposure to China, where US export restrictions have become an increasingly important consideration for companies operating across international supply chains.