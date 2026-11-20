SoftBank Group shares plunged 16.16% on Friday, leading a widespread sell-off in Asian technology stocks following the highly anticipated Wall Street debut of artificial intelligence company Anthropic. The decline spread across Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China, with semiconductor manufacturers and major technology companies recording substantial losses as investor concerns over the AI sector intensified.

The sharp fall placed SoftBank at the centre of renewed scrutiny over its aggressive investment strategy in artificial intelligence, particularly its substantial exposure to OpenAI, Anthropic’s rival. SoftBank has invested a total of $64.6 billion in the ChatGPT developer, making it one of the company’s largest financial backers. Its significant exposure to OpenAI has left the Japanese conglomerate particularly sensitive to changing investor sentiment towards the artificial intelligence industry.

The market reaction also reflected broader questions about whether the enormous sums being committed to AI infrastructure and development will generate sufficient financial returns. SoftBank’s shares had already fallen 30% in October and were down 31% so far in November. If Friday’s losses were sustained, the decline would represent the company’s worst single-day performance in more than two years.

The pressure extended across Japan’s semiconductor industry. Tokyo Electron fell 7.19%, while Lasertec declined 6.75% and Renesas Electronics lost 6.71%. The simultaneous declines in major semiconductor companies added to the downward pressure on Japanese equities, with technology-related stocks bearing the brunt of the regional sell-off.

South Korea experienced similarly heavy losses, particularly among companies supplying components to Nvidia. SK Hynix shares dropped 6%, while Samsung Electronics declined 4.7%. The falls contributed to a 4.6% decline in the benchmark Kospi index, reflecting the scale of selling pressure across the country’s technology sector.

In Taiwan, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, fell 4.76%. The decline demonstrated that the market weakness was not confined to companies directly associated with SoftBank or OpenAI, but had spread to major manufacturers across the wider semiconductor supply chain.

Chinese technology stocks also came under pressure. Tencent fell 1.89%, while Baidu declined 4.42%. Memory chipmaker CXMT dropped 4.35%, reaching a fresh record low, and AI chipmaker Enflame, identified as one of China’s ‘four little dragons’, lost 3.93%.

The regional downturn followed an overnight decline of more than 2% in the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite in the United States, after Anthropic’s much-anticipated market debut. The simultaneous weakness in US and Asian technology shares highlighted the extent to which investor sentiment towards artificial intelligence companies was influencing markets across major financial centres.

SoftBank’s steep decline has brought renewed attention to the financial implications of its concentrated AI investments, while the broader market reaction suggests that enthusiasm for artificial intelligence is increasingly being accompanied by questions about investment costs, commercial returns and the sustainability of valuations across the technology sector.