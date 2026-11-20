Denmark has completed the legislative process for a revised defence and security agreement involving the United States and Greenland, giving Washington a strengthened framework for its military relationship with the strategically important Arctic territory. The Danish parliament approved the agreement on 19 November, removing the final legislative obstacle to its entry into force after Greenland’s own parliament endorsed it earlier this month. The decision concludes a process pursued amid months of pressure from President Donald Trump, whose stated ambition to bring Greenland under US control has raised wider questions about the future of the Arctic and the competing interests surrounding its resources.

The agreement was concluded in New York on 22 September by the governments of the United States and the Kingdom of Denmark, acting together with Greenland’s government. Its approval by both the Danish and Greenlandic legislatures was required before it could take effect. Greenland’s parliament gave its consent on 3 November, followed by Denmark’s approval during the agreement’s second reading in Copenhagen on Thursday. With both legislative endorsements secured, the accord can now proceed towards implementation.

At the centre of the arrangement is a revision of the 1951 agreement governing the defence of Greenland. That agreement has provided the legal basis for the American military presence on the island for more than seven decades. The latest accord amends and supplements the existing framework, strengthening the formal basis for defence cooperation among Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk, Greenland’s capital. Its significance extends beyond an administrative update to an established military arrangement, reflecting the growing strategic importance of a territory situated along key Arctic routes.

Greenland occupies an unusual position in international relations. It is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with its own political institutions, while defence and broader constitutional responsibilities remain connected to the Danish state. Its geographical position and natural resources have increasingly attracted international attention, placing the island at the intersection of security considerations and economic interests. The revised agreement therefore involves more than the bilateral relationship between Washington and Copenhagen: Greenland’s participation and legislative approval establish its institutions as an essential part of the process.

The United States has presented the strengthened security arrangement as beneficial to the wider NATO alliance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the ratification as a collective security gain, arguing that it would make the parties safer and better protected. In a statement published on X, he characterised the agreement as a modernisation of the defence partnership between the three governments and said it would reinforce American national security and that of its NATO allies. He also expressed the expectation that cooperation among Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk would expand in the coming period.

That position reflects Washington’s emphasis on Greenland’s strategic value within the Arctic. However, the Danish and Greenlandic governments have also made clear that decisions concerning the territory’s future must remain with its people and institutions. The distinction is particularly significant given Trump’s sustained interest in acquiring control of the island. His pursuit of Greenland has extended beyond conventional defence cooperation, placing questions of sovereignty, political authority and access to natural resources at the centre of the relationship.

The latest agreement does not, in itself, establish American sovereignty over Greenland or transfer control of the territory to Washington. Rather, it updates the legal framework governing an existing US military presence. Nevertheless, its approval comes at a politically sensitive moment, when the American administration has renewed attention to the island’s economic potential and its position in the Arctic. The combination of a strengthened defence partnership and continuing American interest in Greenland’s resources has made the agreement particularly consequential.

Trump recently announced plans for what he described as a massive exploration of Greenland’s oil, gas and mineral deposits. The announcement has revived questions about the extent of Washington’s ambitions and the relationship between its security objectives and economic interests. Although the ratified agreement concerns defence and security, the administration’s public statements about resource exploration have placed it within a broader debate over Greenland’s strategic and commercial future.

The island’s natural wealth has become an important part of the international interest surrounding it. The prospect of large-scale exploration, combined with the territory’s geographical position, gives Greenland significance beyond its relationship with Denmark and the United States. For Washington, the security framework offers an established institutional basis for cooperation with an important Arctic territory. For Copenhagen and Nuuk, the challenge is to maintain their respective roles in decisions affecting Greenland while managing an increasingly consequential relationship with an American administration that has openly expressed ambitions for greater control.

The ratification consequently resolves one immediate question while leaving larger political issues unsettled. The United States has secured the legislative approval needed to advance a revised defence arrangement, and Rubio has signalled an expectation of closer cooperation. Yet the agreement also brings renewed attention to the distinction between military partnership and political sovereignty. Greenland’s approval was indispensable to the process, and its authorities have continued to emphasise the right of its people and institutions to determine the territory’s future.

As the agreement moves towards implementation, the central issue will be how the three governments manage an expanding security relationship amid competing strategic and economic interests. The revised framework strengthens Washington’s legal position in Greenland’s defence arrangements, but it does not settle the broader questions raised by Trump’s ambitions. In an Arctic increasingly important to international security and resource competition, the balance between American strategic interests and Greenlandic self-determination is likely to remain a defining issue.