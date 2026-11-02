India’s opposition takes voter-roll dispute to streets in major challenge to Modi

India’s opposition alliance is preparing to stage a major demonstration in New Delhi on Sunday, bringing together political parties and a youth-led protest movement in an escalating campaign against a nationwide revision of voter rolls that opponents say threatens the right to vote.

The INDIA bloc has organised the “Save the Vote, Save the Country” rally at Ramlila Maidan, a historic venue for mass political demonstrations in the capital. The gathering is intended to increase pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the lower house of parliament and a central figure in the campaign, has called on students, farmers, workers, women and young people to attend. His Indian National Congress party is targeting a turnout of one million.

“There is huge anger, huge emotional pain, because millions of people are being disenfranchised. Their vote is being stolen from them,” Gandhi said ahead of the rally. “We are defending the vote, which is the expression of all Indians.”

The demonstration will unite two strands of protest that have largely operated separately. The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party, which organised some of the largest demonstrations against Kumar last month, has formally endorsed Sunday’s rally and renewed its demand for his resignation.

The group has argued that Kumar has lost the public trust necessary to oversee free and fair elections. Its earlier campaign against irregularities in examinations drew tens of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets and contributed to the resignation of a senior minister, illustrating the political pressure that sustained public protests can generate.

The immediate dispute concerns a sweeping revision of India’s electoral rolls, following the exclusion of millions of names from draft voter lists. Opposition parties allege that legitimate voters are being removed, potentially depriving them of their electoral rights. The Election Commission has rejected allegations of wrongdoing, saying the exercise is intended to eliminate duplicate entries and the names of deceased or otherwise ineligible voters.

The opposition intensified its campaign on Saturday by staging a symbolic public impeachment of the chief election commissioner and demanding his removal.

“The voter is the focal point of the entire electoral process,” former lower-house speaker Meira Kumar said during the proceedings. “If even a single voter is denied the right to cast their vote, it strikes a blow to the very soul of our democracy.”

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has defended the voter-roll revision and accused Gandhi and his allies of weakening constitutional institutions through their allegations against the Election Commission. The BJP has also organised street-level campaigning and criticised the opposition for holding Sunday’s rally on the 42nd anniversary of the deadly 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Police have permitted the demonstration at Ramlila Maidan on the condition that participants do not march elsewhere and that the gathering concludes by 5pm.

The authorisation for a stationary protest comes amid broader restrictions on demonstrations. On October 10, the Modi administration carried out mass detentions to prevent members of the Cockroach movement from assembling at Jantar Mantar, closer to parliament. The action intensified debate over the space available for public dissent in the world’s largest democracy.

Ramlila Maidan has a long history as a centre of political mobilisation. An anti-corruption campaign held there in 2011 drew tens of thousands of people and helped build public discontent that culminated in the Congress-led government’s defeat in 2014. In 1975, a rally led by Jayaprakash Narayan at the same venue helped galvanise resistance to Indira Gandhi’s Emergency rule.

Although Modi has remained India’s most popular national politician through much of his time in office, his government has faced several major protest movements. These have included deadly demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which accelerated citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants, and a year-long farmers’ protest.

New Delhi police have arranged extensive security measures for Sunday’s gathering, including personnel deployments and camera surveillance, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Rajbir.

“The sensitivity is enhanced in a way that we have to keep a check on some nefarious elements who may try and come and disrupt the whole rally,” Rajbir said. “We’re very sure that we can carry out a peaceful event.”