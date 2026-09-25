Sri Lanka Parliament Set for Vote on Judges’ Retirement Age Bill

Sri Lanka’s Parliament is due to hold the final vote on two bills concerning the retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, amid expectations of heated debate and heightened security around the parliamentary complex.

The final vote on the Twenty-Second Constitution (Amendment) Bill and the Courts Organisation (Amendment) Bill is scheduled for the afternoon of September 24. The debate on the legislation began on September 23 and is continuing on September 25, according to the source.

The proposed constitutional amendments include provisions to extend the retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal. The related Courts Organisation (Amendment) Bill is also before Parliament as part of the legislative package.

Several opposition political parties are expected to vote against both bills when the final division is held. They include the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, New Democratic Front and Sarvajana Balaya, among other opposition parties.

The expected opposition to the legislation is likely to make the parliamentary proceedings contentious as lawmakers debate the proposed changes. Parliamentary sources said the chamber was expected to remain highly heated because of arguments surrounding the bills.

Special security measures have also been put in place at the parliamentary complex and in surrounding areas for the day of the final vote. The measures are intended to cover the parliamentary premises and nearby locations while the vote is conducted.

The legislation has therefore become the focus of a closely watched parliamentary sitting, with the government facing opposition from several political parties over the proposed changes to the retirement arrangements for senior judges. The final vote will determine the immediate parliamentary fate of the two bills.