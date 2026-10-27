Sri Lanka’s exports rise 5% to $13.61 billion in first nine months of 2026

Sri Lanka’s total exports reached $13.61 billion in the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 5.04% from $12.96 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to the latest figures released by Sri Lanka Customs and estimates from the Export Development Board (EDB).

The growth reflected increases in both merchandise and services exports between January and September. Merchandise exports, including gems and jewellery and petroleum products, rose by 5.35% to $10.76 billion, compared with $10.22 billion in the same period of 2025. Services exports increased by 3.88% to $2.85 billion, up from $2.74 billion.

September recorded a stronger performance, with total exports rising to $1.69 billion from $1.44 billion in the same month last year, representing year-on-year growth of 17.23%. The increase was driven primarily by merchandise exports, which rose by 21.66% to $1.39 billion from $1.14 billion in September 2025.

Services exports also recorded growth during the month, although at a substantially slower rate. Earnings from services increased by 0.67% to $306.17 million, compared with $304.14 million a year earlier.

The September figures indicate that merchandise exports accounted for most of the increase in monthly export earnings, while services made a smaller contribution to the overall expansion. The growth across both categories also contributed to the cumulative increase recorded during the first nine months of the year.

Commenting on the latest figures, Sri Lanka Export Development Board Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Mangala Wijesinghe said the country’s export earnings of $13.61 billion during January–September, representing a 5.04% increase from the corresponding period of 2025, reflected “the continued resilience and progress of our export sector”.

Wijesinghe highlighted September’s performance, when total exports increased by 17.23% year on year to $1.69 billion, supported by a 21.66% rise in merchandise exports.

“This performance demonstrates the potential of Sri Lankan exporters to strengthen their presence in international markets despite an increasingly competitive global trading environment,” she said.

The figures show that merchandise exports remained the larger component of Sri Lanka’s export earnings during the period, accounting for $10.76 billion of the $13.61 billion total. Services contributed the remaining $2.85 billion.

For September, merchandise earnings reached $1.39 billion, while services exports generated $306.17 million. The combined performance brought total monthly export earnings to $1.69 billion, according to the figures released by Sri Lanka Customs and the EDB’s estimates.