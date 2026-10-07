US Littoral Combat Ship USS Tulsa Returns to Colombo for Second Visit in Two Years

The US Navy littoral combat ship USS Tulsa arrived at the Port of Colombo on Wednesday for a scheduled port visit, marking its second visit to Sri Lanka in two years and highlighting continuing maritime cooperation between the two countries.

The Independence-variant littoral combat ship was welcomed by Sri Lanka as it returned to Colombo, where it will refuel and resupply before continuing its mission in the Indo-Pacific. The US Embassy in Colombo said the visit provides an opportunity to strengthen ties between American and Sri Lankan sailors and reflects a shared commitment to peace, security and prosperity across the Indian Ocean.

“Every American ship that visits Sri Lanka is an opportunity to deepen the friendship between our countries and the bonds between our sailors,” US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Eric Meyer said. “We are grateful for the warm welcome Sri Lanka continues to extend to our sailors. These visits build the trust and relationships that make our partnership stronger and help our countries work together when it matters most.”

The USS Tulsa previously visited Colombo in August 2025. The latest port call builds on longstanding cooperation between the US and Sri Lankan navies, including ship visits, professional exchanges, training and exercises. Among these is Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, which is intended to strengthen interoperability and the ability of the two naval forces to work together.

The US Embassy described the ship as designed for speed and versatility, capable of operating in both shallow waters and the open ocean. The vessel is intended for maritime security, sea control and operations with partners across the Indo-Pacific.

Built by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, USS Tulsa has a distinctive trimaran hull and can reach speeds of more than 40 knots. Its large flight deck and adaptable mission spaces enable it to support helicopters, small boats, unmanned systems, personnel and equipment across a range of operations.

According to the embassy, the ship’s capabilities extend from maritime security to humanitarian assistance and disaster response. Its flexibility is described as particularly relevant to operations in the Indian Ocean, where secure sea lanes, rapid response and cooperation among maritime partners are considered important to regional security and prosperity.

Named after Tulsa, Oklahoma, the ship was commissioned in San Francisco on February 16, 2019. USS Tulsa operates in the Indo-Pacific under the motto “Tough, Able, Ready.”