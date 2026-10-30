AstraZeneca Announces $1.5 Billion Savings Programme to Support Drug Development and $80 Billion Revenue Target

AstraZeneca announced a major restructuring programme on Friday, targeting approximately $1.5 billion in financial benefits to support investment in its drug development pipeline and keep the company on course to achieve annual revenue of $80 billion by 2030.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group said the programme would involve one-time restructuring charges of up to $2 billion and is expected to be largely completed by the end of 2029. The company did not specify whether the initiative would include job cuts or provide details of the areas in which restructuring would take place.

The savings programme comes as AstraZeneca increases investment across several areas of pharmaceutical research, including cancer, obesity and rare diseases. Chief Executive Pascal Soriot is seeking to reassure investors that setbacks in some clinical trials have not weakened the company’s longer-term growth prospects.

The restructuring is intended to provide additional financial capacity for investment in the company’s research and development pipeline while supporting its ambitious revenue target. AstraZeneca has been expanding its drug development activities as competition intensifies across major therapeutic markets and pharmaceutical companies seek to bring new treatments to market.

The announcement was made alongside the company’s third-quarter financial results, which exceeded analysts’ expectations. Following the performance, AstraZeneca maintained its financial outlook for 2026, signalling that it remains confident in its near-term business projections.

The latest initiative also reflects a broader trend among major pharmaceutical companies seeking to reduce operating costs and redirect resources towards research and development. Drugmakers face pressure to maintain investment in new treatments while preparing for changes in market competition and the loss of patent protection on established medicines.

British pharmaceutical rival GSK announced a separate cost-saving programme in July, targeting £1.9 billion ($2.54 billion) in savings. The company said the initiative was intended to generate cash to fund drug development and prepare for upcoming patent expirations affecting some of its medicines.

For AstraZeneca, the restructuring programme forms part of its wider strategy to sustain investment in its pharmaceutical pipeline and expand revenues over the coming years. Its target of generating $80 billion in annual sales by 2030 represents a central ambition of Soriot’s long-term growth strategy, with the planned savings expected to help finance the investments required to pursue that goal.