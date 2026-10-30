Buddhist Monk Opposes Proposal to Allow Religious Dress for Muslim Nurses in Sri Lanka

A Buddhist monk has opposed a recommendation by the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka to allow Muslim female health workers to wear religiously prescribed clothing, including the hijab, in addition to their official uniforms, arguing that the proposal could encourage ethnic divisions within the public health service.

In a statement, Ven. Hegoda Vipassi, Director of the Dharma Research Institute in Ratmalana and chief incumbent of its temple, described the recommendation as unnecessary and warned that issuing a new circular to accommodate religious dress could create what he characterised as a regressive situation that encourages ethnic differentiation.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka has recommended that the Ministry of Public Administration issue a new circular permitting Muslim female health workers to wear clothing consistent with their religious traditions alongside their prescribed uniforms.

However, Ven. Vipassi argued that female members of the state nursing service should wear a common uniform irrespective of ethnicity, religion or caste. He said maintaining the same dress code for all nurses contributed to the distinctive unity of the profession.

He maintained that nursing was a patient-centred service and questioned whether allowing Muslim women working in the profession to wear religious garments such as the hijab would provide any qualitative or justifiable improvement to the existing nursing service.

According to the statement, the proposed accommodation would not strengthen the professional standards of nursing but could instead create conditions conducive to unnecessary ethnic divisions.

The monk also urged the government to approach the issue with a proper understanding of its implications and refrain from making what he described as short-sighted decisions. He specifically called on the government not to approve proposals of this nature.

The statement further noted that a similar issue had been presented to Parliament as a private member’s motion 33 years ago, arguing that the current administration should exercise caution before making decisions on the matter.

Ven. Vipassi appealed to the government not to adopt or implement the proposed changes to the dress regulations, reiterating his position that a common uniform should be maintained for women serving in the state nursing service.