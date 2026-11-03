China Announces Tougher Anti-Corruption Measures as Communist Party Sets New Governance Priorities

China’s ruling Communist Party has announced a renewed campaign to strengthen internal discipline, combat corruption and tighten oversight of political power as the country enters a critical phase of its economic and social modernization programme. The new measures reflect President Xi Jinping’s efforts to reinforce the Party’s governing structure and address institutional challenges facing an organisation with more than 100 million members.

The policy direction was formalised on October 29, when the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) adopted a resolution on maintaining full and rigorous Party self-governance. The document calls for stricter enforcement of internal regulations, stronger supervision of officials, improved institutional accountability and more aggressive action against corruption.

The decision comes as China begins implementing its 15th Five-Year Plan covering 2026 to 2030. Beijing has identified this period as important for advancing its objective of basically achieving socialist modernization by 2035. Party leaders have argued that achieving these national development targets requires stronger political coordination, effective administration and greater discipline throughout the government and Party organisations.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has repeatedly stressed that maintaining strict Party governance is necessary to preserve the organisation’s leadership capacity and long-term governing position. He has identified the management of a large political organisation, the prevention of internal misconduct and the maintenance of political integrity as continuing challenges for the Party.

The latest resolution places these issues at the centre of the CPC’s institutional agenda. It identifies three major responsibilities facing the organisation: protecting China’s sovereignty, security and development interests in an increasingly complex international environment; advancing domestic economic and social development while maintaining stability; and preserving the Party’s organisational standards and political integrity.

The document also acknowledges continuing challenges involving corruption, declining discipline and weaknesses in the performance of officials. It calls for stronger mechanisms to ensure that political authority is exercised within established regulations and that misconduct is identified before it develops into wider institutional problems.

The decision follows a drafting process that lasted more than eight months. A drafting group was established in January 2026 under Xi’s leadership to prepare the resolution and examine emerging problems in Party governance.

Xi chaired several meetings during the process, provided instructions and identified areas requiring further examination. At the group’s first plenary meeting on February 6, he outlined the principles guiding the document, calling for coordinated improvements in Party building, stricter action against misconduct and closer integration between internal governance and national development objectives.

The drafting process also included consultations with government departments, local authorities, political organisations outside the CPC and individuals without Party affiliation. According to the official account, 1,173 suggestions were submitted during consultations, of which 208 were incorporated into the draft.

The drafting group held five plenary meetings and 35 specialised meetings. During the October plenary session, participants proposed further revisions, resulting in 13 changes before the resolution was formally adopted on October 29.

The final document contains more than 200 measures covering political discipline, official appointments, institutional accountability, corruption prevention and internal supervision. It places particular emphasis on strengthening Party spirit among members and ensuring that officials demonstrate loyalty, responsibility and compliance with organisational rules.

One of the central objectives is to eliminate informal practices that undermine official decision-making. The resolution specifically targets hidden arrangements, backroom deals and the cultivation of personal connections to secure political or commercial advantages. Such practices can create networks of influence outside formal institutional procedures and weaken accountability within government administration.

The document also calls for stricter implementation of democratic centralism, the CPC’s organisational principle governing collective decision-making and centralised leadership. It seeks to strengthen internal consultation while ensuring that Party committees and leadership teams follow established procedures when exercising authority.

Another major area of reform concerns the selection, appointment and supervision of government officials. The resolution calls for higher standards in recruitment, professional training and performance assessments, alongside stricter monitoring of officials throughout their careers.

Party leaders have also emphasised the importance of strengthening organisations at every administrative level. The objective is to improve coordination between central authorities, provincial governments, local Party committees and grassroots organisations so that national policies are implemented consistently.

Anti-corruption enforcement remains one of the most prominent elements of the new framework. The resolution calls for stronger investigations into concealed financial arrangements and increasingly sophisticated methods of transferring or disguising illicit wealth.

Among the practices specifically identified are the use of intermediaries, commonly described as white gloves, to conceal the involvement of officials in illegal business activities. The document also highlights the revolving-door phenomenon, in which former officials use their political connections after retirement to establish commercial relationships with businesses they previously regulated or influenced.

The Party has further called for greater attention to corruption involving digital platforms, virtual currencies, blockchain technology and cross-border financial transactions. These areas present additional challenges for investigators because financial movements can involve multiple jurisdictions, complex ownership structures and technologies that make transactions more difficult to trace.

The resolution also seeks to strengthen cooperation between Party disciplinary bodies, government supervisory institutions and other oversight mechanisms. It calls for improved information sharing, more effective inspections and clearer accountability for officials responsible for enforcing internal discipline.

China’s anti-corruption campaign has been a major feature of Xi’s leadership since he took office in 2012. The campaign has targeted officials at different administrative levels, including senior political and government figures. The latest resolution indicates that Beijing intends to maintain the campaign as a long-term institutional policy rather than treat it as a temporary enforcement initiative.

However, the expansion of internal disciplinary controls also raises questions about how China will balance political supervision with administrative efficiency. Stronger oversight can increase accountability, but extensive monitoring and strict disciplinary requirements can also affect how officials approach decision-making, particularly when implementing policies that involve economic risks or complex local conditions.

The challenge for Beijing will be to ensure that stricter governance improves public administration without discouraging initiative among officials responsible for economic development, investment and public services.

The new measures are closely connected to China’s broader modernization strategy. During the 2026–2030 Five-Year Plan period, the government is expected to pursue economic restructuring, technological development, industrial upgrading and improvements in domestic living standards. These objectives require coordination across a large administrative system operating at central, provincial and local levels.

The CPC leadership considers political discipline and institutional supervision important tools for maintaining that coordination. By tightening internal controls, the Party aims to ensure that officials follow central policies, manage public resources responsibly and avoid using government authority for private interests.

The resolution therefore represents a significant development in China’s approach to political governance as the country enters the next phase of its modernization programme. It combines established anti-corruption policies with additional measures addressing financial misconduct, digital transactions, institutional weaknesses and informal political networks.

For international observers, the document also provides insight into how China’s leadership views the relationship between political control, administrative performance and long-term economic development. The Party’s ability to enforce discipline across its extensive organisational structure will remain an important factor in the implementation of national policies.

As China moves towards its 2035 modernization objective, the effectiveness of the new framework will depend on how consistently its provisions are implemented, whether investigations produce measurable improvements in accountability and how successfully the government balances strict political supervision with the need for capable and effective public administration.