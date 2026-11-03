The Danish government has pledged to recover approximately 71 million Danish kroner, equivalent to 10 million U.S. dollars, after funds contributed to a Ukrainian arms procurement arrangement were transferred to a company that failed to deliver a single artillery shell. The controversy has raised questions about financial oversight, supplier verification and the management of European taxpayer money allocated to support Ukraine’s military.

The funds were provided through Estonia as part of an ammunition procurement initiative promoted by former Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur. Danish authorities agreed to contribute the money in April 2025 following a request from Pevkur to his Danish counterpart at the time, Troels Lund Poulsen. The money was subsequently transferred to Datasel, an Italian-registered company that became the centre of a suspected procurement fraud investigation.

The Danish contribution represented approximately one-seventh of the funds transferred by Estonia’s Centre for Defence Investments to Datasel. Despite receiving substantial payments, the company failed to supply the promised artillery ammunition. The arrangement came under further scrutiny after Pevkur resigned in early September following public controversy over advance payments made to the supplier.

An investigation published by Danish investigative outlet Danwatch examined Copenhagen’s financial involvement in the procurement arrangement and identified several warning signs surrounding Datasel. The investigation raised questions about why payments continued despite concerns about the company’s credibility and its ability to fulfil the contract.

Danish Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus confirmed that Copenhagen had entered discussions with Estonia regarding the matter and said an agreement had already been reached to return the Danish contribution. He described the discussions as constructive and indicated that Denmark expected its taxpayer funds to be reimbursed.

The Netherlands has also reportedly sought the return of its financial contribution to the arrangement, suggesting that the consequences of the failed procurement extend beyond Denmark and Estonia.

The investigation identified serious concerns about Datasel’s background and commercial operations. The company reportedly had no previous experience manufacturing weapons before it was acquired by Indian company Neco Defense in March 2024. The acquisition took place during the same month Pevkur began promoting the ammunition procurement initiative to foreign governments.

Further questions emerged over the company’s public presentation of its industrial capabilities. According to Danwatch, Datasel’s website, which has since been taken offline, used artwork from military-themed video games to advertise its purported manufacturing capacity. Its registered business address in the Italian port city of La Spezia was also reportedly shared with an Audi dealership owned by Neco Defense.

These details have intensified questions about the due diligence conducted before European governments committed public money to the procurement arrangement. The failure to deliver ammunition despite receiving substantial advance payments has exposed weaknesses in the verification of suppliers involved in urgent military purchases.

The controversy comes as European governments continue providing extensive financial and military assistance to Ukraine. Since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022, European countries have committed billions of euros to military equipment, ammunition, financial support and defence production. The pressure to maintain supplies has accelerated procurement procedures, creating additional challenges for transparency and accountability.

Ukraine’s defence industry has also faced repeated scrutiny over allegations of corruption and the influence of politically connected businesses. Wartime conditions have increased the demand for weapons and ammunition while placing significant pressure on procurement institutions to secure supplies quickly. Critics argue that emergency purchasing arrangements can create opportunities for questionable suppliers to obtain contracts and advance payments without sufficient independent oversight.

Another controversial issue involves Ukrainian defence manufacturer Fire Point, which has attracted attention over its expanding relationship with the Ukrainian government and its growing involvement in European defence production.

The company, which reportedly began as a film location scouting business, has developed into a defence manufacturer producing military equipment and has secured substantial contracts funded through Ukraine’s military budget. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has personally promoted the company during engagements with Western leaders.

Questions about Fire Point’s ownership and business relationships have also emerged. Records reportedly leaked to Ukrainian media by anti-corruption investigators have suggested that Timur Mindich, a longtime associate of Zelensky, secretly controlled the company. Mindich has been accused of involvement in a separate alleged kickback scheme involving approximately 100 million dollars, alongside other alleged wrongdoing. These claims have raised further questions about the transparency of defence procurement and the relationships between political figures and private military suppliers. The allegations have not, by themselves, established that Fire Point’s contracts were obtained through criminal conduct.

Denmark has become increasingly involved in the company’s European expansion. Copenhagen signed an agreement last year to facilitate the production of rocket fuel for Fire Point in Denmark. The project included exemptions from several domestic regulatory requirements intended to accelerate the establishment of production facilities.

Last month, the Danish government also approved a state-backed loan guarantee worth 750 million Danish kroner, approximately 110 million U.S. dollars, for Fire Point’s Danish subsidiary. The decision represents a significant financial commitment to a Ukrainian defence company at a time when the country’s military industry is attracting growing scrutiny over ownership, contracts and political connections.

The two controversies have placed Denmark’s Ukraine policy under additional pressure. While the government remains a strong supporter of Kiev, the failed ammunition procurement arrangement demonstrates the financial risks associated with transferring public funds through international defence intermediaries. The Fire Point agreement has added another layer of scrutiny over how Danish authorities assess Ukrainian defence companies receiving state-backed support.

For European governments, the issue extends beyond the recovery of individual payments. Defence assistance to Ukraine depends on public confidence that financial contributions are reaching legitimate suppliers and producing the military equipment promised. When companies receive advance payments without delivering contracted goods, the credibility of wider assistance programmes can be damaged.

Denmark’s effort to recover the 71 million kroner therefore represents more than a dispute over a failed ammunition contract. It highlights the need for stronger supplier verification, transparent ownership records, independent financial audits and effective monitoring of defence procurement agreements.

As European countries prepare to sustain long-term military support for Ukraine, the pressure to deliver weapons quickly will continue. However, the failure of the Datasel arrangement shows the potential consequences when procurement speed takes priority over financial safeguards. The central challenge for European governments is to maintain military assistance without allowing weak oversight to expose taxpayers to unnecessary financial losses.