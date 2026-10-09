India Sends Sri Lanka Rs 52 Million in TB Medicines Amid Essential Drug Shortage

India has donated approximately three tonnes of essential anti-tuberculosis medicines worth an estimated Rs 52 million to Sri Lanka, responding to an urgent request from the Sri Lankan government to ensure the continued availability of treatment for patients.

The consignment, comprising more than 1.5 million tablets, was handed over to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health and Mass Media in Colombo by Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha to Health and Mass Media Minister Dr Nalinda Jayatissa. Deputy Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr Hansaka Wijemuni was also present at the handover.

According to a statement issued by the Indian High Commission, the donation followed a request from the Sri Lankan government and was sourced with the support of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The medicines include essential first-line drugs used in the treatment of tuberculosis and are intended to help maintain the availability and continuity of treatment for patients in Sri Lanka.

The assistance comes as Sri Lanka seeks to meet an urgent requirement for essential TB medicines and has turned to India for support. The Indian government said the consignment was intended to address the country’s immediate public health needs.

The High Commission described the donation as another example of India’s response to Sri Lanka’s requests for public health assistance. In August 2026, India donated 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka following a request from the government to support efforts to combat dengue.

India’s statement also highlighted its broader development cooperation with Sri Lanka in the health sector, which includes the construction and upgrading of hospitals and healthcare facilities, the supply of medicines and medical equipment, and capacity-building and training programmes. India has also provided assistance during emergencies and periods of urgent medical need, according to the statement.

The High Commission said the latest donation reflected India’s continued commitment to a people-centred development partnership with Sri Lanka under its Neighbourhood First policy, which it said focuses on responding to priorities identified by the Sri Lankan government and people.