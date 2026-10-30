Pentagon Urges European NATO Allies to Tone Down Rhetoric on Russia, Sources Say

The Pentagon has privately urged several NATO allies to tone down their public rhetoric about the threat posed by Russia, arguing that statements by some European leaders and officials could undermine security across the continent, four people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The countries receiving the advice include Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The messages were delivered during bilateral meetings, although it was not clear whether other European governments had received similar requests.

The US approach comes as President Donald Trump’s administration renews efforts to negotiate an end to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year. The latest diplomatic push combines potential incentives for Moscow, including sanctions relief, with pressure on Kyiv to halt attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Asked about the reports, a Pentagon official declined to comment on the allegations, saying: “Private conversations among allies are just that, so we will not comment on these allegations.”

Among the remarks that have attracted concern in Washington are suggestions by European leaders that Russia is becoming increasingly desperate as its invasion of Ukraine slows, one of the people familiar with the discussions said.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, who is playing a central role in a review of US troop levels in Europe, was among the officials conveying the message, the sources said. Reuters could not establish which other US officials were involved. The discussions were not described as confrontational.

One source said Colby recently told a Baltic official that European governments should avoid “poking” Russia. He reportedly cited public comments describing Moscow as being “cornered like a rat” as an example of language Washington considered unhelpful.

It was not clear which specific statement Colby had in mind. However, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said in late September that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “rat in a corner”, suggesting that Moscow was resorting to sabotage operations in Europe as its military campaign in Ukraine became increasingly bogged down.

A separate European official described the Pentagon’s private message as an appeal for restraint. “We are helping you. The Americans are there,” the official said. “Just don’t be loud. Don’t make noise.”

In another recent meeting, Pentagon officials urged an Estonian delegation to be “measured” in its communications, according to a person briefed on the encounter. The source said no specific public statement was identified as the reason for the advice.

The defence ministries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia did not respond to requests for comment. NATO also declined to comment.

The US position reflects a wider debate within the alliance over how governments should communicate the Russian threat. Some Western officials argue that repeatedly emphasising the danger posed by Moscow could serve the Kremlin’s interests by spreading fear and weakening public support for Ukraine. Others say European governments need to be open about the threat to explain the resources and sacrifices required to protect their countries, particularly as Western intelligence officials warn of an expanding Russian sabotage campaign across Europe. Moscow denies conducting such operations.

One European official said the Pentagon’s advice, although delivered cordially, was difficult to understand because Baltic intelligence services had consistently played down the likelihood of Russia testing NATO’s collective defence commitments. Other NATO intelligence agencies, however, have publicly warned that Moscow could significantly intensify sabotage activities in the near future.

Recent incidents have added to European security concerns. German prosecutors said on Wednesday that two Belarusian nationals had been arrested on suspicion of planning to set fire to a building or critical infrastructure facility in the Nuremberg area. In September, the German government blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, an allegation Moscow denied.

At the same time, Washington has been discussing potential business arrangements with Russia as part of its efforts to secure a settlement in Ukraine. The proposals have received mixed reactions from European officials, many of whom favour maintaining economic pressure on the Kremlin.

The Pentagon is also reviewing the US military presence in Europe, a process that could result in a substantial reduction in American troop numbers. US officials have repeatedly said European NATO members must take greater responsibility for their own defence as Washington directs more attention towards security priorities in the Middle East, Latin America and East Asia.