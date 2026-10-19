Philippines Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Remarks Seen as Threat of Force

The Philippines has summoned China’s ambassador to Manila to express its “serious concern and strong objection” to remarks it said conveyed a threat to use force, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro summoned Ambassador Jing Quan and described his comments to the media last week as “provocative and unacceptable”.

The diplomatic protest follows remarks by Jing that China “may easily win” in a confrontation with the Philippines, although he said Beijing would not resort to force because “we love peace”. The ambassador was responding to a question about the Philippine defence secretary’s description of China as a regional troublemaker.

In a statement, the Philippine foreign ministry said Lazaro had told Jing that his comments aggravated an already sensitive atmosphere between the two countries and undermined their mutual efforts to promote understanding and cooperation. She stressed that sensitive issues should be addressed through established diplomatic channels and bilateral mechanisms that allow room for dialogue and engagement.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday’s summons. Last week, however, the embassy said Jing had been selectively quoted and that his remarks had been over-interpreted.

The dispute comes amid increasingly frequent diplomatic confrontations between China and the Philippines, a US ally, over competing claims and maritime incidents in the South China Sea. The disagreements have typically centred on standoffs and altercations involving vessels from the two countries in waters over which Beijing claims sovereignty.

Manila has repeatedly accused the Chinese coast guard of aggressive conduct within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. Beijing, meanwhile, maintains that its actions are lawful and that it is enforcing the law against vessels encroaching on Chinese territory.

The latest exchange reflects the continuing strain in relations between the two governments, with public statements by officials adding to tensions over maritime security and territorial claims. The Philippine government’s decision to summon Jing formalised its objection to remarks it considers incompatible with efforts to maintain constructive bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Lazaro emphasised the importance of handling sensitive matters through established diplomatic procedures rather than allowing public exchanges to undermine cooperation. The foreign ministry said she had urged the use of bilateral mechanisms designed to preserve dialogue and engagement between the two countries.