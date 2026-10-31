Record US$6.3 billion Binance hack exposes urgent security risks

The theft of US$6.3 billion from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has prompted rival platforms to strengthen their security systems and calls for greater industry-wide cooperation, as growing efforts to integrate digital assets into mainstream finance increase the potential consequences of major cyberattacks.

Coinbase said it had made precautionary adjustments to systems used to store cryptocurrency keys offline, while Kraken said it was monitoring security incidents across the industry to identify potential weaknesses and improve its own defences.

The breach occurred on Thursday and forced Binance to suspend withdrawals. The exchange said it would use its own funds to cover the losses. Analysts have pointed to North Korea as a suspected source of the attack, although responsibility has not been independently established.

Binance co-chief executive Richard Teng said the “complex attack” may have originated from a compromised laptop belonging to a software engineer, which allegedly gave hackers access to systems used to process withdrawals. The company subsequently identified additional breaches, while software designed to erase traces of the intrusion complicated the investigation.

According to US blockchain analysis firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis, the bulk of the theft took place within approximately 20 minutes late on Thursday. The attack bore similarities to previous cryptocurrency thefts attributed to North Korean hackers. North Korea routinely denies involvement in such operations, and its mission in Geneva did not respond to requests for comment.

The incident has intensified concerns about the security of cryptocurrency platforms at a time when the administration of US President Donald Trump is promoting deeper integration of digital assets into the financial system.

“For crypto to reach its full potential, the security situation must be addressed immediately,” said Chris Perkins, head of crypto at Franklin Templeton.

The immediate response from rival exchanges included efforts to reassure customers that their assets remained secure. Coinbase said its changes to offline cryptocurrency key storage systems were made “solely out of an abundance of caution”.

“Full-time teams at Kraken look for potential vulnerabilities every day,” a company spokesperson said.

Despite the scale of the breach, industry executives expressed confidence that Binance had sufficient financial resources to absorb the losses without triggering wider financial damage. The cryptocurrency market nevertheless experienced an immediate reaction, with Bitcoin falling more than 4 per cent on Thursday and Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, declining more than 5 per cent. Both recovered some of their losses on Friday.

“Our expectation is the industry writ large will actually not suffer material losses, even though Binance is obviously going to have to deal with the exploit directly,” said Josh Riezman, chief legal and strategy officer at cryptocurrency firm GSR.

Security specialists suspect that social engineering, a technique in which attackers manipulate individuals into disclosing sensitive information or granting access to computer systems, may have played a role in compromising the employee’s laptop.

Harry Donnelly, chief executive of crypto risk infrastructure company Circuit, said businesses were planning additional employee training to defend against such attacks.

Investigators are also examining how the stolen assets were moved. Hackers typically attempt to launder stolen cryptocurrency before exchanges detect the breach and issuers of certain digital tokens can freeze the funds.

Stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle said they had frozen approximately US$1.57 billion and US$800 million respectively in assets linked to the Binance incident. Bitcoin and Ether, however, cannot be frozen by a single organisation because neither cryptocurrency is controlled by a central issuing authority.

Chainalysis said the attackers appeared to have employed sophisticated money-laundering techniques that the company had not previously encountered.

The incident has prompted calls for a coordinated system allowing cryptocurrency exchanges and other industry participants to share information about attacks in real time.

“We need a real-time alert system that allows participants to share information immediately when a hack occurs, coordinate a rapid response, and temporarily freeze suspected stolen funds,” said Star Xu, chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange OKX.

Riezman said the breach could accelerate efforts to improve security as traditional financial institutions and digital asset companies become increasingly interconnected.