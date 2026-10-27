Sri Lanka reports more than 105,000 dengue cases as death toll reaches 79

Sri Lanka has recorded 105,097 dengue cases so far this year, with the death toll rising to 79, according to the National Dengue Control Unit, which released the figures yesterday.

The Western Province accounted for 54,673 cases, or 52.02 per cent of the national total, making it the country’s most affected province. The figures show that dengue infections remain heavily concentrated in the western part of the island, where more than half of all reported cases have occurred.

Gampaha recorded the highest number of infections among the districts, with 22,053 cases, followed by Colombo with 20,384. Kandy reported 8,378 cases, while Kalutara recorded 6,592, according to the National Dengue Control Unit.

The district figures place Gampaha and Colombo at the top of the national tally, with both reporting more than 20,000 cases so far this year. Kandy and Kalutara also recorded substantial numbers of infections, although their totals remained considerably lower than those of the two leading districts.

A further 4,377 dengue cases were reported across Sri Lanka during the first 25 days of October, indicating that new infections continued to be recorded during the month. The figure covers less than the full month and forms part of the cumulative total of 105,097 cases reported since the beginning of the year.

The latest figures from the National Dengue Control Unit place the national death toll at 79, alongside the six-figure caseload. The reported deaths and infections represent the cumulative figures for the year to date, while the October data provide a more recent indication of the number of cases being recorded.

The Western Province’s 54,673 cases accounted for slightly more than half of all infections nationwide, with the remaining cases distributed across other parts of Sri Lanka. The provincial share was calculated at 52.02 per cent of the national total, according to the unit.

Among the four districts identified in the latest figures, Gampaha recorded 1,669 more cases than Colombo. Kandy’s total stood at 8,378, while Kalutara reported 6,592 infections.

The National Dengue Control Unit’s figures cover cases reported across the country so far this year, including those recorded during October.