Sri Lanka’s Proposed Terrorism Law Could Criminalise Popular Dissent, Socialist Party Warns

Sri Lanka’s Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has accused the government of seeking to suppress popular political activity through the proposed Protection of the State from Terrorism Act (PSTA), claiming that some provisions are more repressive than those of the existing Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

FSP Education Secretary Pubudu Jayagoda made the allegations at a media briefing in Nugegoda yesterday, arguing that the proposed law defines terrorism so broadly that almost any form of popular political activity could potentially be classified as a terrorist act. He said the Bill’s definition focused largely on attempts to compel a government or international organisation to act, or refrain from acting, rather than on internationally recognised criteria involving killings, serious bodily harm, kidnapping or acts intended to spread terror among the public.

Jayagoda also alleged that the proposed legislation would transfer substantial powers from the judiciary to the executive and extend powers of arrest, investigation and detention to the armed forces, in addition to the police. He claimed that the government was presenting the PSTA as a replacement for the PTA while retaining or introducing provisions that could facilitate political victimisation and repression.

The FSP also questioned the government’s handling of the legislative drafting process, particularly its decision to proceed with the Bill after inviting public submissions on an earlier draft. According to Jayagoda, a draft was published earlier this year, with the deadline for public submissions set for 28 February. However, he said the version subsequently gazetted was essentially the same draft, with some provisions rearranged.

Jayagoda cited a letter reportedly sent on 6 October by Attorney-at-Law Saliya Peiris, a member of a committee appointed to draft the legislation under the chairmanship of President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsecularatne. According to Jayagoda, Peiris stated in the letter that changes had been made to the draft prepared by the committee.

“This means that even the Committee, appointed to prepare the Bill, was a deception,” Jayagoda alleged.

The party’s objections also centred on what it described as similarities between the PSTA and the Anti-Terrorism Bill introduced by the previous government in 2023. Jayagoda said the National People’s Power (NPP), which now leads the government, had opposed that legislation and challenged it in court.

“If the NPP opposed that Bill then and is now bringing the same legislation before Parliament, the government must explain its position,” he said.

The FSP argued that the proposed legislation’s similarities to the earlier Bill required the government to explain why it was pursuing measures that its political movement had previously opposed. Jayagoda’s remarks placed particular emphasis on the scope of the proposed definition of terrorism and the powers that the legislation would grant to state authorities.

He called on NPP parliamentarians to oppose the PSTA when it comes before Parliament, urging trade unions and other groups to organise a broad public movement against the legislation. He also challenged the government to participate in an open debate on the Bill.

The allegations were presented by the FSP as part of its campaign against the proposed law. The briefing, as described in the source material, did not include a response from the government to the party’s criticisms.