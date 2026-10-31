Sri Lanka’s Tamil Political Blocs Agree Joint Protest Against Terrorism Act

Two major Tamil political blocs in Sri Lanka have agreed to organise a joint public protest demanding the repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), following a meeting between their representatives in the Northern Province.

The meeting between the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK) and the Democratic Tamil National Alliance (DTNA) took place earlier this week at the residence of Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front (EPRLF) leader Suresh Premachandran in Kattapiray. ITAK General Secretary M.A. Sumanthiran was among those who attended.

The two parties agreed to pursue a public campaign against the PTA and consider opportunities for cooperation within local government bodies. Their discussions also covered the proposed Northern Provincial Council election, political developments in southern Sri Lanka and future measures to advance the political rights and interests of the Tamil people.

The agreement comes as President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s government faces criticism over its handling of a central pledge made before he took office: the repeal of the PTA. Rather than abolishing the legislation, the government has introduced a replacement Bill in Parliament, which the United Nations Human Rights office has said reproduces shortcomings found in the existing law.

Sumanthiran has maintained that the government must proceed with the complete repeal of the PTA, arguing that abolition should not be compromised through the introduction of replacement legislation. He has warned against treating the repeal of the existing law as something that can be exchanged for a new legal framework.

The PTA remains in force and continues to be used by the authorities. Earlier this week, a former member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), who had been deported from India, was detained upon arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport.

The proposed joint protest reflects an effort by the two Tamil political groupings to coordinate their opposition to the legislation through public mobilisation. Their discussions also indicate an interest in extending cooperation beyond the immediate campaign, particularly through collaboration in local government institutions.

Provincial council elections were another significant subject at the meeting. Earlier this year, ITAK and the DTNA reached an agreement to press for the holding of Provincial Council elections in 2026. However, the elections have yet to be scheduled, with the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) General Secretary stating that funds are not available to conduct them.

The Northern Provincial Council has remained without elected representatives since 2018. The absence of an elected provincial administration has continued as the two parties discuss ways to advance Tamil political interests and press for the restoration of the provincial electoral process.

The latest meeting also addressed the wider political situation in southern Sri Lanka, with participants discussing measures that could be pursued in the future to advance the political rights and interests of Tamil people.