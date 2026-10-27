Ancient DNA in the Neanderthal Mirror

Why are we so obsessed with a group of prehistoric humans who disappeared some 40,000 years ago? Ever since the discovery of the first named Neanderthal fossils in 1856, scientists have struggled to make sense of them in tens of thousands of books and articles. But the never-ending Neanderthal problem is not just a chapter continuously revisited in the scientific study of human origins, nor is it only about them: the purchase that Neanderthals have in popular culture—in film, fiction, advertising, and political rhetoric—suggests that our fascination has been mostly about us.

In both science and popular culture, Neanderthals have long been a mirror reflecting and refracting who we think we are. In Neanderthals Among Us: The Making of a Prehistoric Human (Harvard University Press, 2027), I suggest how the mirror has tracked our redemption and rehabilitation of Neanderthals in science and popular culture, from brutish ape-men “others” to culturally endowed humans, kindred just like “us.” In that uneven, century-long arc, that mirror has served us in two ways: supporting our claims of exceptionalism and uniqueness (what I’ve called our “Sapiens Superiority Complex”), and exploring our own differences, especially of race and gender. Along the way, we’ve used Neanderthals at different moments in different ways to reflect on our violent proclivities, definitions of the human, and threats to our survival as a species.

For a long time, the Neanderthal mirror was made from fragments of fossilized bone and knapped stones, studied by paleontologists and archaeologists, and then constructed and diffused through museum dioramas, magazine illustrations, documentary films, and prehistoric fiction. But in the last 20 years, molecules have taken precedence, as geneticists, computational biologists, and molecular anthropologists invented and refined ancient DNA analysis in the field of paleogenomics. Their work has cracked the mirror, reshaping long-rehearsed fables about our prehistoric cousins. A recent example is a report in Science (February 26, 2026), “Interbreeding Between Neanderthals and Modern Humans Was Strongly Sex Biased,” which revises our gendered and hierarchical assumptions about the encounter. This claim, like other revelations about the Neanderthal genome, shifts the ground beneath the myth of our dominance and conquest of the planet, inherited from the late 19th century and long rehearsed in scientific works and commercial fiction. And it reshapes the Neanderthal mirror in unexpected ways.

In the traditional prehistoric fairy tale, Homo sapiens began arriving in Europe some 45,000 years ago, smarter and more imaginative than the indigenous Neanderthals, and armed with superior tools and weaponry. A violent, gendered conquest ensued: Male Homo sapiens raped Neanderthal women and slaughtered the natives, as a superior, brainier species “replaced” a lesser and more primitive one. That story, already familiar as a colonial fable, remains embedded in our scientific and literary imagining of prehistory, persisting despite surprising findings from genomic science.

In 2010, Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo, founding father of paleogenomics and winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, reconstructed genomes from three fossil Neanderthals and found evidence of “introgression,” the movement of genetic material between species—that is, sexual relations. Most of us, at least, are a little bit Neanderthal, sharing a modest genetic heritage with our long-extinct cousins. Novels, films, and documentaries have since registered the molecular evidence, as has the business of personal genomics, reshaping but never quite abandoning the gendered stories of “conquest” and “replacement.” The most recent genomic studies further complicate the picture, providing new materials for the stories we tell about Neanderthals—and about ourselves.

Changing Narratives: From “Replacement” to Hybridity

The conquest narrative, the original “Great Replacement” in which Homo sapiens exterminated the natives, was constructed without fossil or archaeological evidence: there are no mass graves, no blood-stained fossils, no physical evidence supporting the prehistoric fantasy. The myth took shape a half century after the first named Neanderthal fossils emerged in 1856, after the early debates about human antiquity and human participation in the evolutionary struggles of natural selection, which followed the publication of Darwin’s On the Origin of Species in 1859. Why did it take so long to form? Early evolutionary theorists were committed to a unilinear, progressive model, in which Neanderthals were not a separate human species but the brutish, violent ancestors of the human lineage. Irish geologist William King’s 1864 naming of Neanderthals as a distinct species, Homo neanderthalensis, was quickly forgotten for almost four decades. The apish, uncultured but ancestral identity of Neanderthals crystallized after the discovery of the first “Cro-Magnon” skulls in 1868, named for the French site where they were accidentally uncovered, promising an early “race” that resembled our own, artistic and creative selves. Neanderthals were born the ugly, lesser doppelganger of Homo sapiens, even though they were, at first, considered our ancestors.

A shift in thinking took place in the late 19th century. Supported by new discoveries of Neanderthals at Spy, Belgium, in 1887, and by the far older “Java Man” in 1891 (the type specimen of Homo erectus), anatomists and paleontologists insistently pushed “Neanderthal Man” back to ape-like standing. Then in 1901, the German-Jewish anatomist Gustav Schwalbe excluded Neanderthals from the Homo sapiens lineage, reviving King’s taxonomy, which this time became widely accepted. Their new status came bundled with an evolutionary model borrowed from empire: “replacement” was a euphemism for the metaphor of a “race war.” A Neanderthal skeleton found in the Dordogne in 1908 moved French paleontologist Marcellin Boule to produce an exhaustive account of “the Old Man of La Chapelle-aux-Saints,” which, along with František Kupka’s widely reproduced, caricatured drawing, sealed Neanderthals’ fate as hairy, shuffling, apish brutes. Boule’s monograph a few years later advanced a new “paleontological law” in which Homo sapiens and Neanderthals were distinct species on separate branches of the evolutionary tree, one vigorous and fruiting, the other a desiccated twig that did not simply drop off on its own.

For decades, evolutionary theory remained deeply embedded in an imperial and racial grammar, its essential narratives drawing its framework from the colonial conquest of an “inferior” (Neanderthal) species by a “superior” (Cro-Magnon) species, a framework given moral buoyancy in the rising tide of eugenicist thought. British paleoanthropologist and racial theorist Arthur Keith wrote in 1915 that “a more virile form” extinguished Neanderthals, and he compared the Cro-Magnon “conquest” of Europe to the European subjugation and colonization of the Americas.

Across the Atlantic, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, Henry Fairfield Osborn added a eugenicist script through his writings and oversight of Charles Knight’s 1920 murals. In Chicago, the Field Museum employed Frederick Blaschke to stage a diorama, reproduced for decades in postcards and textbooks, that affirmed the lesser racial standing of our bent-kneed, dark-skinned cousins. Meanwhile, commercial fiction enriched the narrative of the white man’s conquest of his darker inferiors, as in the genocidal fable of a “species war” rehearsed in H.G. Wells’s “The Grisly Folk” (1921). The conquest was gendered: some anthropologists conceded a limited, forceful interbreeding between Homo sapiens men and Neanderthal women; others, following eugenicist guidelines, insisted that super Homo sapiensmen had killed off the women with no interbreeding at all.

The conquest fable continued after World War II, although it lost much of its purchase in both science and literature. For one, the older, typological racial science faded, partially dismantled by the UNESCO Statements on Race (1950–1951) and the contemporaneous Cold Spring Harbor Symposium on human evolution. At the same time, as eugenicist thought waned, the “modern synthesis” in evolutionary theory, grounded in population genetics, argued for hybridity and genetic exchange, supported in part by the morphologically varied Mount Carmel fossils uncovered in the 1930s. Further, during the postwar decades, many paleoanthropologists returned Neanderthals to direct ancestral status, a “Neanderthal phase of man.” All this fed their popular scientific rehabilitation, as the Neanderthal mirror began to reflect a white, empathetic, and compassionate, even if still lesser double.

Ralph Solecki’s work on the Shanidar Neanderthals in Kurdistan, Iraq, showed how they cared for disabled people and ostensibly buried their dead with flowers. Meanwhile, William Golding’s The Inheritors (1955) reversed the colonial script, narrating the conquest from the native’s point of view, and turning beastly, uncultured Neanderthals into virtuous moral innocents—although, as he himself admitted, he did so without consulting the science of his day. The old caricature, the grunting, violent brute exterminated by a superior race, continued in cartoons and in movies, as seen famously in the horror film The Neanderthal Man (1953). It even resurfaced in Jean Auel’s blockbuster novel The Clan of the Cave Bear (1980), despite her efforts to incorporate claims made by Solecki and other advocates for Neanderthals’ humanity. But within much of the scientific establishment, the violent, gendered myth of replacement had lost much of its force.

Finnish-Swedish paleontologist turned novelist Björn Kurtén’s Dance of the Tiger (1978), perhaps the most scientifically rigorous prehistoric novel ever written, offered an alternative model—one that came close to recent findings in genomic research—in which attraction replaced the fabled violence. His Neanderthals are fair-skinned, boreal inhabitants, intelligent and cultured, who speak in polite, ritualized exchange that belies—indeed, compensates for—their overtly fierce appearance. Neanderthal women are drawn to the neotenic, juvenile features of the invading Cro-Magnon tribes, dark-skinned, technologically advanced immigrants from Africa, but not conquerors. Instead, the two peoples interbreed, though their unions are infertile. It was a major literary revision of the conquest theory, with the narrative encounter structured by desire rather than violence, and a prescient anticipation of later genomic research.

Kurtén’s novel Dance of the Tiger, and its successor Singletusk, anticipated and contributed to a new evolutionary claim about human recency that had been building since the war. In the 1980s, the “Out of Africa” hypothesis argued that Homo sapiens were of relatively recent origins, emerging in Africa only 200,000 years ago before spreading around the world. Although the thesis found initial support in the fossil record, new genomic science soon gave it force. In 1987, a study of mitochondrial DNA among individuals from contemporary populations led researchers to hypothesize a single African origin for all modern humans—which the press quickly dubbed “mitochondrial Eve”—with no detectable contribution from Neanderthals. This thesis gained further support from new dating techniques showing that “anatomically modern humans” preceded Neanderthals in the Levant.

Neanderthals, meanwhile, suffered from the wide acceptance of the “Human Revolution” thesis: the sudden invention of symbolic behavior, creativity, and imagination that marked the passage from the Middle to Upper Paleolithic—and from Neanderthals to Homo sapiens. The result was a blow to the “Neanderthal phase” hypothesis, and to Neanderthals themselves, as they were returned to subhuman status in the 1980s and 1990s, the uncultured, conquered victims of an invading, superior people.

Dormant for more than a generation, the race war metaphor and the “replacement” thesis came roaring back to life. Paleoanthropologist Milford Wolpoff, the premier advocate of the Multiregional Origins hypothesis, denounced the Out of Africa story as “a scientific rendering of the story of Cain” and, more bluntly, a “Pleistocene holocaust.” Hitler himself, Wolpoff argued, hadn’t achieved what his colleague Alan Templeton called the “total genetic extinction” implied by the Out of Africa model—although Chris Stringer at the Natural History Museum, London, the tireless public spokesman for African origins, was far more tempered in his claims. But the press seized on the trope of genocide, and shaped by debates during the Columbus quincentennial, the imperial-colonial model—and with it, the idea of Neanderthals as an inferior race—returned with a vengeance. Neanderthals, who had been growing paler since the late 1930s, became definitively coded as white-skinned Europeans, while Homo sapiens were Black Africans. The racial script was flipped, but the older conquest narrative, and the bestial, even monstrous image of Neanderthals, was unexpectedly revived, including in Doris Lessing’s The Fifth Child (1988).

Pääbo and his team at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, published their draftNeanderthal genome in 2010, showing that they were not our direct ancestors, but were kindred. The 2010 breakthrough reversed the mitochondrial Eve findings of the 1980s that showed an absence of Neanderthal DNA in modern humans. The team announced that modern humans outside Africa carry 1–4 percent Neanderthal DNA, the result of Paleolithic sexual encounters. Much has been made about how the news transformed Neanderthals’ standing and identity, turning them white while elevating their cultural capacities and, indeed, their very humanity. Yet by 2010, the tide had already turned: long before their reputational surge with the 2010 paleogenomic news, and buttressed by continuous headlines of archaeological evidence touting their capacities as cultural beings, Neanderthals had become Caucasian, cultured, and compassionate.

Once again, the conquest narrative faded but did not disappear entirely. In popular science writing, it continued in force, the violent encounter now tempered by the insistence that cognitive superiority, not violence alone, explained why we triumphed and they went extinct: we simply had outsmarted them. As the “Cognitive Revolution” thesis trickled down from the academic laboratories of evolutionary psychology to international blockbuster bestsellers, including Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens, the replacement narrative softened but never dissipated. Despite growing archaeological evidence that they were hardly knuckle-dragging, brutish ape-men—and the hand-wringing apologies for how wrong we used to be—paleoanthropologists and molecular anthropologists continued to argue that they somehow lacked a genetically grounded “human spark” that made us uniquely superior.

Then genomic science entered the picture, the last stronghold of the Sapiens Superiority Complex. The “big science” of ancient genomics should not be confused with the commercial pseudoscience of “Neanderthal Ancestry Reports” from at-home testing kits, most famously 23andMe, before its 2025 bankruptcy. Beginning in 2010, 23andMe’s pioneering saliva-based test returned a report based on single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), genetic variants at single positions in the genome. Some 1,400 curated variants (from more than 4 billion) were matched to the Neanderthal genome and statistically correlated with self-reported traits of other consumers. This linking declared behavioral characteristics and preferences to Neanderthal “ancestry,” from night sweats and fear of public speaking to having poor sense of direction and sneezing after eating dark chocolate. None of these “Neanderthal” traits were particularly negative or consequential. The company’s former scientific publicist spoke about the effort as a “love letter to Neanderthals,” trying to correct their historical reputation as boorish, ape-like creatures and to promote their humanity and identity, just like us. But when millions of users bragged about their percentages on social media, in chatrooms, and elsewhere, the older stereotypes resurfaced, as did the racial matrix of Neanderthal identity. It was mostly a competitive joke about being “Neanderthal,” playing into ancient tropes of boorish, sexist behavior and lesser intelligence. Some white nationalists seized on their higher percentages within a Paleolithic identity politics.

Genomic science itself is hardly immune from racial categorization. As well documented, race has resurfaced in the genomic age, and genes have become markers of racial and ethnic belonging. The traditional, Christian theological geography of the three “races,” founded on the Biblical story of Noah’s three sons, continues to inform scientific and popular claims about differences among us. Later studies that identified Neanderthal genetic material through shared ancestry and back migration revised the initial claim that only non-Africans carried molecular traces of Neanderthal ancestry.

Yet Neanderthals’ persistent identity remains white and European, despite evidence of their fossil traces as far as Siberia and geneticists’ findings that before the Neolithic, we were all dark-skinned, albeit different hues. In fact, many Asian populations share a larger percentage of their genome with Neanderthals than Europeans do, since the real lesson of paleogenomics is that, from the perspective of deep history, we are all mongrels, and that the lineages from which we directly descend are far more recent.

In the aftermath of Pääbo’s draft sequence of the Neanderthal genome in 2010, followed by a high-quality sequence released in 2013, nearly a dozen major labs in the United States and Europe began the project of mapping genetic structures, timelines, admixture events, and distributions of specific Neanderthal DNA nucleotide sequence variations and genes (alleles) across contemporary populations. Hundreds, soon thousands, of scientific studies model the frequency, magnitude, and consequences of “introgression”—the interbreeding of late Neanderthal populations and arriving Homo sapiens, and their long settlement into a population—using both ancient and present-day samples. Some holdouts, including physical anthropologist Jeffrey H. Schwartz, dispute that molecular similarity can demonstrate interbreeding at all, and believe that the morphological evidence of the fossil record cannot sustain the claim.

Still, the near consensus is that most Neanderthal ancestry found in present-day genomes results from an “episode” of hybridization lasting some 7,000 years, from about 50,500 to 43,500 BP. The genomic data also reveal tremendous geographic and temporal variation, and the evolutionary consequences are far from clear. And of course, molecules can’t disclose whether the supposed encounters were violent or peaceful, acts of rape or love. In this sense, ancient genomics has reflected new light on the Neanderthal mirror, built originally from stones and bones, adding a little transparency. As paleogenomics has pushed the scientific narrative from “replacement” toward some version of hybridity, much of science reporting and popular fiction retain a softer version of the traditional thesis and its underlying claims of Sapiens superiority. The Neanderthal mirror has cracked, but it’s far from broken.

We have moved, or been moved, to consider Neanderthals our Kindred, as the British archaeologist and popular science writer Rebecca Wragg Sykes titled her 2020 bestselling book. Yet for Sykes and others, our “kinship,” while grounded in evidence of an ancient sexual alliance, is mostly a simile: they are “like us” in their symbolic and emotional capacities, including the (still contested) claim about their ability to make art. But the most recent genomic evidence not only offers a further revision of the conquest myth but also allows us to take the metaphor of kinship more literally.

The Mystery of the X Chromosome

The February 2026 Science study by Alexander Platt, Daniel H. Harris, and Sarah A. Tishkoff began with a puzzle that had troubled researchers for a decade. When geneticists mapped the Neanderthal portions of modern human genomes, they found a gap: the modern human X chromosome contained only a fifth as much Neanderthal DNA as the autosomes or non-sex chromosomes; long stretches of it were entirely devoid of Neanderthal contribution, a “Neanderthal desert.”

The standard explanation invoked Haldane’s rule, formulated in 1922: hybrid fertility problems in mammals appear first in males, whose single X can’t buffer a harmful variant the way a second X does in females. On this reading, the “desert” was the scar of an incipient speciation, selection purging Neanderthal variants from our X as hybrid males lost fertility. Some geneticists took this as evidence that Neanderthals were a separate species under the “biological species concept,” which reserved “good species” for those that couldn’t interbreed, implicitly reviving the old thesis of replacement. Others were skeptical, like John Hawks, the University of Wisconsin paleoanthropologist and self-described “Haldane holdout.” Widespread interbreeding over tens of thousands of years sat awkwardly with a barrier severe enough to empty the X of Neanderthal traces. He preferred a rival explanation: strong selection on new X-chromosome mutations during the dispersal out of Africa, documented in 2020 in Icelandic genomes, could have swept ancestral variation off the X—collateral damage of our own reproductive momentum.

Platt and his team flipped the question: rather than ask why Neanderthal DNA is scarce on the human X, they looked at the Neanderthal X. No Neanderthal genome postdates the principal episode of interbreeding, beginning 50,000 years ago, so they undertook a “natural experiment” on the Altai Neanderthal, a female more than 120,000 years old whose genome registered a much earlier introgression roughly 250,000 years ago that had left modern human ancestry in the Neanderthal line. There the surplus ran the other way. Modern human DNA on the Neanderthal X was 62 percent above the autosomes, a direction that neither the faster-X effect nor an excess Neanderthal mutational load could produce. The most parsimonious explanation was a sex bias in mating, with male Neanderthals the predominant partners of Homo sapiensfemales rather than the reverse. That the same bias held at the later encounter, some 200,000 years on, is a premise of the analysis rather than a result of it. The assumption rests on the observation it was introduced to explain: the depletion of Neanderthal ancestry on the modern human X, which the same preference would produce.

The press seized on the finding that “Neanderthal men were the Romeos of the prehistoric world” or repeated headlines that “Human Women Preferred Neanderthal Men,” in science journalism and social media, as “preference” slid from structural explanation to personal desire. The study itself is agnostic about whose preference it was: either a general preference for males with Neanderthal ancestry or a general preference for females with modern human ancestry would account for everything the authors observed. The coverage chose the version that handed the desire to Homo sapienswomen. The old myths returned, with a twist. Steven Churchill, a Duke paleoanthropologist uninvolved in the study, called it evidence of aggression, males monopolizing females from another group being “hard to reconcile… with anything but a competitive, unfriendly interaction.” The traditional fable cast Homo sapiens males as aggressors and Neanderthal females as victims; the new version reverses the gender assignment while keeping the structure of predation.

What the reporting missed is a structural principle beyond individual attraction or coercion. The study cannot assign the preference to either party, and what outlasts everyone who might have held it is not a preference but a rule. Rules governing who may marry whom, in which direction, and between which groups are the subject matter of classical kinship theory, not a metaphor imported to gloss a biological fact. If Neanderthals were, as a generation of archaeologists and anthropologists have argued, culture-bearing subjects like early Homo sapiens, then the encounter did not simply befall them; it was something they helped arrange.

In The Elementary Structures of Kinship (1949), French anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss argued that the exchange of women between groups is the foundational act of human alliance, the moment nature becomes culture. Within a system of reciprocal exchange and obligation, “wife-givers” hold a structurally superordinate position, while “wife-takers” hold a subordinate one. Endless ethnographic examples illuminate the pattern. Edmund Leach showed in Political Systems of Highland Burma (1954) how tribute flows upward toward the wife-givers. If the Paleolithic encounter is read as cultural rather than purely biological exchange, the directionality points to Homo sapiens as wife-givers and Neanderthals as wife-takers, the supplicant party in a recurrent, asymmetric alliance whose traces survived in chromosomes for a quarter of a million years.

It’s worth pausing on the kind of hierarchy implied in a kinship model: if the wife-giver remains the superior position, one could mistake the reading for old wine in a new bottle. But conquest alone demands nothing of the victor, while kinship obligates the wife-giver too. The imperial narrative makes Neanderthals the losers of a war; the kinship reading makes them participants in an exchange, subordinate but within a social order, rather than simple victims of a “more virile” people.

Of course, we cannot reconstruct Paleolithic social relations from a chromosome, but kinship offers an explanation beyond violence and predation. Hawks reached for something similar, citing matrilineal dispersal networks not unlike the Austronesian expansion into Oceania. French prehistorian Ludovic Slimak arrived at Lévi-Strauss from the same asymmetry in The Naked Neanderthal (2023). But he read the one-way flow as non-reciprocal exchange, “I take your sister, but I won’t give you mine,” and hinted—with reference to signs of possible cannibalism of non-local Neanderthal women at Goyet Cave, Belgium—at seizure rather than alliance.

But the opposition may be false. It was an axiom of an older structural anthropology that exchanges are wars peacefully resolved, and that wars are the residue of failed transactions. Alliance and seizure are not two accounts of the encounter but two ways of satisfying the same rule, and it is the rule, not the manner of its satisfaction, that the chromosomes preserve. Whether the women went as wives or as captives, the molecules cannot say.

A New Story about Kinship

The conquest narrative has been challenged over the last century but keeps returning to haunt our self-understanding of the prehistoric encounter. The original imperial model of a race war yielded to the postwar “Neanderthal phase,” but the Out of Africa theory in the 1980s and after—supported by the Human and Cognitive Revolution hypothesis—helped revive it. Pääbo’s 2010 proof of interbreeding brought sexual encounters to the forefront but didn’t destroy the idea of conquest and replacement. Now the X-chromosome finding suggests that the old fable got it wrong, even if its most imaginative rewritings reversed the gender of desire. Kurtén envisaged a revised, if traditional, picture: Neanderthal women drawn to Cro-Magnon men, with a resulting infertility. The latest genomic findings suggest the reverse, and with a more fruitful outcome.

These findings allow us to go beyond a claim about our metaphorical kinship with Neanderthals to a hypothesis founded on kinship theory, one that reshapes the Neanderthal mirror more fundamentally. The kinship alliance hypothesis runs against the grain of media reception of genomic breakthroughs, and against the persistent appeal of the longstanding conquest fable. Among molecular and paleoanthropologists, and increasingly in the popular press, a consensus is forming that Neanderthals didn’t go extinct like the dodo, hunted by colonizers and their companion species. They were absorbed and dissolved slowly, within an asymmetric cultural order, I argue, by patterns of interbreeding we can barely glimpse in ancient genomes. Their genetic variants survived; their distinctiveness did not, a position Svante Pääbo himself has endorsed. Yet recent versions of this “absorption” theory, including a 2022 study by Chris Stringer and Lucile Crété, reach for chimpanzee raids and capture of females, keeping the gendered conquest fable alive inside its own replacement.

The old fable has always said more about its tellers and origins than its subjects, reflecting our own racial hierarchies and imperial triumphs; the new paleogenomics holds a mirror up to our own anxieties about hybridity and identity. But what it shows is a boundary crossed repeatedly, in a direction we never imagined, and identities that are the residue of an organized entanglement, of kinship, not conquest. The old version is still the easier story to tell. The question is whether we can resist it long enough to allow the new one to take shape.

This article was produced by Human Bridges, a project of the Independent Media Institute.