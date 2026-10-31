China’s 2,000-Year Betel Nut Habit Carries a Deadly Health Risk

Betel nut chewing, a practice that has persisted in China for approximately 2,000 years, has evolved from an exotic southern tribute presented to imperial rulers into a widespread habit consumed by millions across the country. Once valued for its stimulating effects, medicinal properties and ability to aid digestion, the areca nut remains popular in parts of China despite scientific evidence linking its consumption to oral and oesophageal cancers.

According to a historical account published by the South China Morning Post, the practice has a considerably longer history in Asia than previously understood. New archaeological research suggests that people on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi were consuming betel nuts as long as 25,000 years ago. The evidence emerged from two ancient skeletons whose teeth contained unusually deep grooves. Australian archaeologists suspected that the markings resulted from repeatedly sucking whole betel nuts. Subsequent chemical analysis detected traces of arecoline, a psychoactive compound found in areca palm seeds, supporting their interpretation.

Betel nut, also known as areca nut, is commonly consumed by chewing a preparation containing the nut, slaked lime, or powdered calcium hydroxide, and other ingredients. It is estimated to have around 600 million users worldwide, making it one of the most widely consumed psychoactive substances after caffeine, alcohol and nicotine. Its consumption is concentrated largely in South Asia, Southeast Asia, East Asia, Africa and the Pacific.

The nut’s effects are partly responsible for its enduring popularity. Arecoline produces psychoactive effects, while the addition of slaked lime helps release the nut’s alkaloids. The combination also produces the characteristic red staining of the mouth, particularly noticeable on the lips and teeth of habitual consumers.

In China, the practice became established around the transition from the Qin to the Han dynasty, following the nut’s arrival from Southeast Asia. Its wider introduction into Chinese society was associated with the expansion of imperial authority towards the south. In 111BC, Emperor Wu of the Western Han dynasty conquered the kingdom of Nanyue, bringing much of what is now Guangdong, Guangxi and northern Vietnam under Chinese imperial rule. Betel nut subsequently became better known in northern China, although it was initially regarded as an unusual southern product rather than an everyday indulgence.

During the Wei, Jin and Southern and Northern dynasties, spanning 220-589, its reputation developed beyond that of an exotic commodity. In Lingnan, the humid southern region, people believed that chewing betel nut could protect against miasma and illness. It also acquired political and ceremonial significance, with southern rulers reportedly presenting it to officials as a gesture of imperial favour.

By the Tang dynasty (618-907), betel nut had entered Chinese literary culture. The celebrated poet Li Bai wrote about longing for a golden platter laden with the nut, while Han Yu, a scholar, poet and government official exiled to Chaozhou in southern China, recorded the local custom of chewing it in his writings. These references demonstrate how the practice had become sufficiently familiar to feature in the literary accounts of the period.

Its popularity reached another high point during the Qing dynasty (1644-1911), when consumption extended across social classes. The Jiaqing Emperor, who ruled from 1796 to 1820, was particularly fond of betel nut and repeatedly instructed customs officials in Guangzhou to send supplies to the imperial court. The practice was no longer restricted to royal households or southern communities. Specialised trades developed around its sale and distribution, while ordinary consumers chewed it for its perceived digestive benefits and stimulating effects, including helping them remain alert.

The habit has survived into modern China, although consumption remains concentrated geographically. Estimates cited in the South China Morning Post put the number of betel nut consumers in China at between 78 million and 100 million, with the largest concentrations in the southern regions, particularly Hunan province and the self-ruled island of Taiwan. Its continued popularity reflects a longstanding cultural and commercial practice that has extended across generations.

However, the medical evidence presents a significant contrast with the historical reputation of the nut. In 2003, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified areca nut as a Group 1 carcinogen, placing it in the same category as asbestos, tobacco, processed meats and gamma radiation. The classification identifies substances with established evidence of causing cancer in humans. Chewing areca nut, even without the addition of slaked lime, is associated with an increased risk of oral and oesophageal cancers.

The health risks have not automatically brought an end to consumption. The South China Morning Post account points to the difficulty of overcoming dependence on substances that produce psychoactive effects, arguing that stopping their use is not simply a matter of willpower. The same difficulty applies to dependence on tobacco, alcohol and other addictive substances.

The contrast between betel nut’s long cultural history and its established health risks remains particularly evident in regions where chewing has become an ordinary part of social life. From the imperial courts of the Han and Qing dynasties to contemporary consumers in Hunan and Taiwan, the areca nut has retained a place in Chinese society despite the scientific classification that now defines its principal public health risk.