Geneva Cannot Speak for Balochistan

The Baloch National Movement’s three-day campaign in Geneva from September 24 to 26, 2026 sought to internationalize its demand for an independent Balochistan under the slogan “A Legacy of Resistance, Freedom in the Future.” The program included a conference at the Geneva Press Club, a rally near the Broken Chair and Place des Nations, and related advocacy activities. BNM itself described the campaign as coinciding with the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council and as part of its international political outreach.

That distinction is important. The Geneva Press Club hosted the conference, but the events were organized by BNM rather than by the United Nations. Holding a rally near UN premises or timing it alongside a Human Rights Council session does not confer UN endorsement or institutional recognition on BNM’s political demands.

The real issue, therefore, is not whether diaspora groups are entitled to advocate abroad. They are. It is whether such campaigns accurately represent the political, constitutional and security realities inside Balochistan.

Geneva is not Balochistan’s political mandate

BNM presents independence as the logical political response to grievances in Balochistan. Yet the province’s formal political landscape continues to operate through Pakistan’s constitutional system, with an elected provincial assembly, chief minister, government and political parties competing for representation.

Pakistan’s mainstream politics in Balochistan includes national and provincial parties with sharply different positions on governance, federalism, resources and provincial rights. Whatever the limitations of electoral politics, this institutional structure matters because BNM’s demand for secession has not been tested through, or validated by, an electoral mandate within Balochistan.

Nor is Balochistan constitutionally without autonomy. Pakistan’s 18th Constitutional Amendment significantly expanded provincial authority by devolving major administrative and legislative functions from the federation to the provinces. The legitimate debate should therefore include how effectively devolution has been implemented and how provincial political and economic interests can be strengthened within the constitutional framework, rather than treating the province as if no constitutional avenues exist.

The same distinction applies to missing persons.

BNM places enforced disappearances at the center of its international advocacy. This is a serious issue and credible allegations deserve investigation. Pakistan, however, has an institutional mechanism dedicated to such cases. The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances reported that, between March 2011 and September 2025, it received 10,636 cases, of which 8,986 had been disposed of and 1,650 remained under investigation.

Those figures do not mean every underlying grievance has been resolved, nor should “disposal” automatically be equated with full accountability. But they do demonstrate that the state has created a formal mechanism for tracing and processing cases — an institutional fact often absent from absolutist descriptions of the issue.

Political advocacy must be separated from armed violence

The most important distinction in the Balochistan debate is between peaceful political advocacy and terrorism.

Criticism of government policy, demands for greater provincial rights, campaigns over missing persons and peaceful political organization cannot simply be treated as terrorism. At the same time, attacks on civilians, security personnel, infrastructure or public institutions cannot be converted into legitimate political activism merely by placing them within a nationalist narrative.

Pakistan’s legal response to terrorism operates through the Anti-Terrorism Act and Anti-Terrorism Courts, while Balochistan also enacted the Anti-Terrorism (Balochistan Amendment) Act 2025. The provincial legislature subsequently adopted further measures aimed at protecting judges, prosecutors, defence counsel and witnesses involved in terrorism proceedings.

These measures reflect an underlying problem that is frequently missing from international advocacy: courts and investigators themselves operate under threat.

This security context also matters when armed Baloch organizations are discussed internationally. The Baloch Liberation Army is designated as a terrorist organization by Pakistan and has also been formally designated abroad, underscoring the need to distinguish armed militancy from peaceful political advocacy.

The state has a corresponding responsibility. Counterterrorism powers gain legitimacy when arrests, investigations and prosecutions remain identifiable within law. That means distinguishing clearly between banned armed groups, individuals facing evidence-based criminal allegations, and civil-society or political actors exercising lawful rights.

Such distinctions strengthen Pakistan’s case internationally because they demonstrate that territorial integrity is being defended through legal institutions and due process.

Sovereignty is stronger when institutions are credible

Foreign rallies cannot determine Balochistan’s constitutional status.

Pakistan remains responsible for governance, development and security in the province, including infrastructure and economic initiatives connected to CPEC, provincial administration and operations against militant networks.

The UN Charter protects the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity, while international law also recognizes limited contexts in which self-determination claims may arise. Advocacy for secession conducted abroad does not, by itself, create an international legal entitlement to statehood or transform a diaspora campaign into a UN-recognized process.

But sovereignty is most persuasive when supported by credible institutions.

Pakistan’s response is strongest when it addresses such campaigns through verified facts, constitutional institutions and legal accountability rather than rhetorical escalation. At the same time, BNM’s case is weakened when security actions are characterized as extrajudicial without distinguishing between documented abuses and actions undertaken through established legal procedures.

The more effective response is institutional.

Missing-person cases should remain traceable through documented mechanisms. Counterterrorism arrests should proceed under established law and judicial oversight. Judges and witnesses should receive protection where genuine threats exist. Political grievances should remain open to constitutional and electoral competition.

The Geneva campaign may amplify BNM’s message internationally, but it does not by itself establish that the organization speaks for Balochistan as a whole, nor does proximity to UN institutions confer international recognition on its demand for independence.

The more consequential contest is inside Pakistan.

It is a contest over whether constitutional politics, provincial autonomy, development, accountable security institutions and functioning courts can provide a more credible framework for addressing Baloch grievances than either armed militancy or diaspora-based separatist advocacy.

Pakistan’s strongest answer to international campaigns is therefore not rhetorical confrontation. It is demonstrating that its constitutional system can combine territorial integrity with political representation, security with due process, and counterterrorism with accountability.