India Allows 25 Sri Lankan Fishing Boats to Enter Its Waters as Cyclone Disrupts Return

India has authorised 25 Sri Lankan multi-day fishing boats stranded near Indian waters to enter its maritime territory after Cyclone Ornab prevented them from returning to Sri Lanka, according to an official from Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources.

The permission was granted following a request by the Sri Lankan government to India through the Indian High Commission in Colombo. The boats had been unable to return home because of the cyclone developing over the Bay of Bengal, the official said.

The authorisation allows the affected vessels to enter Indian waters while the adverse weather conditions prevent their return to Sri Lanka. The announcement did not specify the locations where the boats would be permitted to take shelter or how long the authorisation would remain in force.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Fisheries had previously instructed fishing boat owners to ensure that their vessels immediately moved away from sea areas affected by the developing weather system and headed towards safe locations, in accordance with advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.

The ministry also urged fishermen to monitor subsequent weather warnings and official announcements closely and to take appropriate action in response to changing conditions.

The situation has left the affected fishing boats unable to complete their return journeys, prompting the Sri Lankan authorities to seek assistance from India. The request was channelled through diplomatic representatives in Colombo before the Indian government granted permission for the 25 vessels to enter its waters.

The ministry’s instructions emphasised the need for fishing vessels operating in affected maritime areas to prioritise safety and follow official weather guidance.

No further details were provided about the boats’ crews, their precise locations or whether additional vessels had sought similar assistance. The ministry’s advice to fishermen remains focused on moving away from affected sea areas and keeping abreast of further meteorological warnings.