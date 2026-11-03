India’s Defense Ambitions Outpace Its Ability to Deliver

India’s military modernization drive faces an uncomfortable contradiction. New Delhi continues authorizing billions of dollars in new weapons procurement while its aerospace industry struggles to deliver aircraft ordered years earlier. The problem extends beyond missed deadlines, raising questions about industrial capacity, technological dependence and military readiness amid regional security pressures.

On October 26, 2026, India’s Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to proposals worth approximately ₹2.12 trillion ($22 billion) across the armed forces. The package includes helicopters, air-defense systems, weapons and surveillance equipment. Approximately 82% of the proposed procurement is intended to come from Indian industry.

These are in-principle approvals, not signed contracts or expenditure already incurred. The domestic procurement target also does not establish the final indigenous content of individual systems.

Strategically, the announcement signals India’s determination to modernize its armed forces. Yet its monetary value reveals little about when equipment will become operational. Existing aerospace programs demonstrate why that distinction matters.

C295: Manufacturing Ambitions Meet Production Reality

The Tata Advanced Systems-Airbus C295 program was intended to demonstrate India’s transition from importing military aircraft toward domestic manufacturing.

Signed in September 2021 for ₹21,935 crore, the contract covers 56 transport aircraft. Sixteen were delivered from Spain, while the remaining 40 are to be manufactured and assembled in India.

The Vadodara final assembly line, inaugurated on October 28, 2024, became a centrepiece of the Make in India initiative.

The first Indian-assembled aircraft rolled out in May 2026 and completed its maiden flight on June 10. However, its anticipated September delivery slipped after technical issues emerged during production testing.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh acknowledged in October that resolving the problems could take another one to two months.

The setback does not invalidate the program’s achievements. Domestic assembly infrastructure and supplier development represent meaningful progress. Nevertheless, completing an aircraft, conducting its maiden flight, securing formal military acceptance and entering operational service are distinct milestones.

Five years after contract signature, the first Indian-assembled C295 was still awaiting delivery to the IAF in late October 2026.

Tejas: The Greater Challenge of Fighter Integration

The difficulties confronting Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Tejas Mk-1A program are considerably more consequential.

India ordered 83 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft in February 2021; 73 single-seat fighters and 10 trainers for approximately ₹46,898 crore, with deliveries scheduled to begin in March 2024. By October 2026, the IAF was still awaiting its first aircraft under that contract.

The delays expose vulnerabilities beyond manufacturing. GE Aerospace’s F404 engine deliveries have fallen behind schedule, while radar integration, software validation and weapons certification have complicated aircraft acceptance.

By October 7, GE had shipped 14 engines. HAL reported 27 airframes ready in September, although unresolved integration and testing issues continued delaying handovers.

The earlier 40-aircraft Tejas Mk-1 order was finally completed in September 2026, nearly a decade beyond its contractual deadline.

The contrast with C295 is revealing. C295 primarily tests India’s ability to establish licensed manufacturing, coordinate suppliers and complete certification. Tejas additionally requires integration of a sophisticated combat platform involving propulsion, sensors, weapons and software.

Domestic assembly capability, therefore, does not automatically establish technological independence or operational readiness.

These delays carry strategic implications. India’s fighter strength has declined to approximately 29 squadrons against an authorized 42.5. China’s expanding aerospace capabilities and Pakistan’s continuing fighter modernization increase pressure on India’s air-power planning, particularly as older aircraft approach retirement.

From Procurement Ambitions to Delivery Accountability

Both programs reveal weaknesses in manufacturing execution, technological dependence and delivery predictability.

India’s Kaveri engine program illustrates the challenge. Although decades of research have produced prototype engines, flight-testing experience and technological advances, the program has not delivered an engine capable of powering the operational Tejas fleet.

Addressing these constraints requires more than new procurement announcements.

Contracts should establish measurable milestones for component availability, systems integration, certification and military acceptance. Foreign engine-supply agreements need enforceable delivery commitments, realistic schedules and contingency arrangements for disruptions.

Regular public reporting should distinguish aircraft assembled, aircraft undergoing testing, aircraft accepted by the IAF and aircraft entering operational service. This would allow policymakers to identify bottlenecks rather than relying on production announcements as evidence of readiness.

Accountability also requires closer coordination among manufacturers, foreign suppliers, certification authorities and military users. Penalties alone cannot resolve engineering or integration failures.

India’s expanding supplier base and domestic aerospace infrastructure offer a foundation for greater self-reliance, but their strategic value depends on consistently delivering certified platforms and critical components.

The October 26 approvals address legitimate military requirements. However, the strategic return on those proposed investments will depend on whether procurement institutions can translate industrial ambition into dependable operational capability.

For New Delhi, defense self-reliance will be measured not by billions approved or factories inaugurated, but by operational aircraft delivered on time.