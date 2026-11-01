Jaffna Records Sri Lanka’s Highest Air Pollution Level as Colombo Ranks Fourth

Air quality deteriorates across several districts, with readings reaching unhealthy levels for sensitive groups amid weather changes and winds from southern India.

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Jaffna , Sri Lanka [ Photo: Nawartha Nirmal/ Unsplash]

Jaffna recorded the highest level of air pollution in Sri Lanka, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 142, while Colombo ranked fourth among the country’s most polluted cities with a reading of 102, according to real-time data published by IQAir yesterday.

The readings, recorded at 10.30 a.m., placed Puttalam second with an AQI of 119 and Anuradhapura third at 115. Colombo followed with 102, making it the fourth most polluted city in the country at the time of the assessment.

All four locations recorded AQI levels within the 101–150 range, classified under the United States Air Quality Index system as unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children, older adults and people with existing respiratory or heart conditions are particularly vulnerable to pollution at these levels.

The deterioration was not confined to the four cities. Sarath Premasiri, Chief Scientist of the Air Pollution Management Unit at the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), said air quality had worsened in several parts of the country, including Jaffna, Mannar, Dambulla, Anuradhapura, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Chilaw, Kandy and Kegalle.

Premasiri attributed the deterioration mainly to prevailing weather conditions and wind currents moving across from southern India. His assessment identified these factors as the principal contributors to the increased pollution levels observed in several districts.

The distribution of elevated AQI readings across different parts of the country indicates that the deterioration was affecting both northern and central areas, as well as locations along the western region. Jaffna recorded the highest reading among the locations reported by IQAir, while Anuradhapura and Puttalam also registered levels above 100.

Premasiri said air quality could fluctuate throughout the day depending on prevailing weather conditions, wind patterns and changes in pollution levels. Consequently, readings taken at a particular time may not necessarily represent conditions throughout the day.

The IQAir figures provide a real-time assessment of pollution levels, while the NBRO’s observations point to weather conditions and regional wind movements as significant factors influencing air quality across the country.

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