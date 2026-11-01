Journalists from 11 Countries Attend International Media Training Programme in India

Media representatives from 11 countries, including Sri Lanka, are participating in an international media training programme in Kolkata, India, aimed at strengthening professional cooperation and developing skills in broadcast journalism.

The programme, running from 26 October to 13 November, is organised under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) initiative of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and hosted by the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata. Titled “Producing Broadcast News for Development Communications”, the three-week intensive course is sponsored by the Government of India.

Participants represent Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Russia, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Malawi, Djibouti, Tanzania, Mauritania and Liberia, bringing together media professionals from different regions for a programme focused on broadcast news production and development communications.

The initiative is intended to promote international media collaboration, facilitate cultural exchange and strengthen professional networks among journalists from participating countries. Through the training, the programme seeks to provide an opportunity for media representatives to engage with different professional perspectives while developing cooperation across national boundaries.

As part of the programme, the international delegation also undertook an exposure visit to Kolkata Doordarshan Kendra, providing participants with an opportunity to visit the broadcasting institution.

The training is scheduled to conclude on 13 November, following three weeks of activities under the ITEC programme.