Manipur: PLA’s Persistent Networks

On October 27, 2026, a combined team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)/Imphal East and the 28 Assam Rifles (AR) arrested an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Moiranthem Adita Singh aka Toto (20), a resident of Lamlai Awang Leikai, from Sawombung Khunjao in the Imphal East District of Manipur.

On October 25, 2026, an active PLA cadre, Tourangbam Arunbabu Singh (61), was arrested by the Manipur Police during a search operation at Uripok Panchai Maning under Imphal Police Station in Imphal West District.

On October 21, 2026, Manipur Police arrested an active PLA cadre, Moirangthem Nelson Meitei aka Mani (32), from his residence at Langthabal Mantrikhong Mayai Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West District.

On October 11, 2026, Manipur Police arrested an active RPF/PLA cadre, Rocky Pukhrambam aka Keipha (20), from the Khurai Lamlong area under Porompat Police Station limits in Imphal East District.

On October 10, 2026, Manipur Police arrested an active RPF/PLA cadre, Wangkhem Malemnganba (37), from Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West District. He was involved in extortion activities.

The RPF/PLA remain among the principal Meitei insurgent organisations operating in Manipur. Although sustained security operations have constrained their activities, repeated arrests, recoveries of arms and ammunition, and cases involving recruitment and extortion indicate that the organisation retains an operational presence.

According to partial data collated by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), at least 146 RPF/PLA cadres have been arrested in 116 separate incidents in the current year (data till November 1, 2026). During the corresponding period of 2025, 119 cadres were arrested in 94 incidents, with another 30 arrested in 23 incidents during the remainder of that year, taking the annual total to 149 arrests in 117 incidents. In 2024, 21 cadres were arrested in 10 incidents. A total of 1,376 RPF/PLA cadres have been arrested in 1,001 separate incidents since March 6, 2000, when SATP began compiling data on insurgencies in India’s Northeast (data till November 1, 2026). The figures indicate a substantial rise in arrests during 2025 and 2026. They do not, however, represent the outfit’s active cadre strength or establish that its operational capacity has increased proportionately.

No surrender of an RPF/PLA cadre has been recorded since 2022. The last reported surrender took place on June 13, 2022, when a senior cadre, ‘Lieutenant Colonel’ Irom Ibotombi Meitei aka Ibotomba aka Keirungba aka Chingkei, surrendered before then Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at the 1st Manipur Rifles Banquet Hall in Imphal. He had reportedly joined the outfit in 1994-95 and held the position of ‘Deputy Assistant Secretary’ of Health and Family Welfare. Since March 6, 2000, SATP has recorded 16 RPF/PLA surrenders in 12 incidents.

Significantly, no fatality has been attributed to RPF/PLA-led violence in 2026 up to November 1. However, on September 19, 2025, two Assam Rifles personnel, Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap, were killed and another five were injured in an ambush at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur District. The attack began with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, followed by small-arms fire and an assault using a grenade launcher. On March 18, 2026, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against three PLA cadres – Thongram Sadananda Singh aka Ngachik, Khundongbam Oji Meitei aka Keilal and Irengbam Jugindra Meitei aka Jugin Meitei – in connection with the attack. NIA stated that PLA cadres armed with prohibited firearms and explosives assembled at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur District in September 2025, and ambushed a 33 Assam Rifles vehicle, damaging the truck, as part of a conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India (GoI).

Since March 6, 2000, SATP has attributed 244 fatalities to RPF/PLA-led violence: 28 civilians, 49 Security Force (SF) personnel, 162 cadres of the outfit and five persons, whose status remained unspecified. No fatalities were recorded in 2024. The absence of deaths in the current year marks a significant change in the recent pattern of violence, but does not indicate the disappearance of the organization, which continues its activities for recruitment, extortion, arms handling and local logistics.

Arms recoveries remain another important indicator. SATP has recorded 11 incidents involving the recovery of arms caches associated with the RPF/PLA in 2026, up to November 1, taking the cumulative number to 255 since March 6, 2000. On September 24, 2026, SFs arrested two alleged PLA cadres in separate operations and recovered an arms and ammunition cache at the foothills of Seijang Cheirao Ching in Imphal East. Earlier, on July 6, 2026, an alleged extortionist and active cadre, Keisham Kenedy Singh aka Roger (38), was arrested in Bishnupur District. Other recoveries during the year included firearms, ammunition, grenades, detonators and communication equipment. On September 12, 2026, the arrest of an alleged cadre in Imphal West led to a subsequent search at Phayeng Awang Leikai, where SFs recovered suspected explosives, bombs, detonators and live ammunition. These recoveries point to continuing access to weapons and explosive materials.

The PLA was founded on September 25, 1978, under the leadership of N. Bisheswar Singh. Manipur Police records indicate that a group of 16 Meitei youths led by Bisheswar Singh had travelled secretly to Lhasa for training in 1976 and, after returning, committed a series of crimes. The organisation came to be known as the People’s Liberation Army. The RPF subsequently emerged as its political organisation, articulating the objective of Manipur’s secession from India and the establishment of an independent socialist state. The outfit rejects the 1949 Merger Agreement and characterises India’s integration of Manipur as an act of annexation.

The recent leadership transition within RPF is a significant development. On February 20, 2026, Manoharmayum Ngouba was sworn in as the organisation’s second ‘President’, according to an RPF press release. He had earlier served as Vice-President and had been functioning as Acting President since February 10, 2023, following the death of the first President, Irengbam Chaoren. The succession formalises a leadership arrangement that had remained interim for three years. However, the public announcement does not provide sufficient information about changes in the PLA’s military command, the identity of its current operational commanders or the extent of control exercised by the political leadership over field units. The question of whether the leadership transition has translated into organisational restructuring remains open.

Recruitment and the movement of new cadres have also emerged as significant features of the outfit’s activities. On September 30, 2026, Police arrested Nepram Singhajit Singh (46) in Imphal East, alleging that he had arrived to arrange bus tickets for transporting newly recruited cadres towards Ukhrul District. On September 23, 2026, Konthoujam Rita Devi aka Maya (53) was arrested in Imphal West for allegedly recruiting cadres. Earlier, on September 10, 2026, Moirangthem Sanathoi Meitei aka Marukhoi (19) was arrested at Khabeisoi in Imphal East. Police stated that he had joined the outfit in August 2026 and was also involved in recruitment. The arrest of a recently inducted 19-year-old alongside alleged recruitment facilitators points to the persistence of local channels for mobilisation and movement. A juvenile was also among three alleged PLA cadres arrested near Border Pillar 87 in Tengnoupal District on September 20, 2026, establishing the involvement of minors in the network.

Extortion remains a recurring allegation in arrests across the Imphal Valley. The October 10 arrest of Wangkhem Malemnganba and the October 6 arrests of Maibam Arun Singh and Wahengbam Bimol in Imphal West, alongside earlier arrests in Thoubal and Bishnupur, point to the use of local networks for coercive revenue collection. The available incident record, however, does not establish the scale of these collections, whether the activity is centrally directed, or how much of the proceeds, if any, is channelled into financing armed operations. The recurrence of such allegations nevertheless suggests that extortion remains an important means of sustaining the outfit’s local networks.

Geographically, Imphal East and Imphal West account for a substantial share of recent arrests, particularly those linked to recruitment, extortion and logistical support. Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching also feature in the incident record. The border districts, particularly Tengnoupal and areas around Border Pillars 72-87, remain relevant to suspected movement and cross-border activity. Arrests near Border Pillar 87 in September 2026, including the arrest of three alleged cadres on September 20, reinforce the importance of the border belt in the organisation’s network. SATP has also recorded isolated PLA-related incidents in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. However, Manipur remains the principal theatre of the outfit’s recorded activity.

The RPF/PLA’s political coordination with other Meitei insurgent organisations continues through common platforms. The RPF is a constituent of the Coordination Committee (CorCom), along with the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), PREPAK-Progressive and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF). On October 15, 2026, CorCom called a 12-hour statewide shutdown to observe what it described as “National Black Day“, protesting Manipur’s merger with India in 1949. The groups disputed the validity of the September 21, 1949, Merger Agreement, alleging that it had been signed under coercion in Shillong. The National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) separately urged the public, civil society organisations and educational institutions to observe the day, while the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) announced a separate strike. The shutdown demonstrated the continued ability of CorCom to issue collective political calls and sustain a shared narrative on the merger issue, though it cannot establish that the constituent groups maintain a unified military command.

RPF’s earlier participation in the Manipur People’s Liberation Front (MPLF), formed in 1999 with the UNLF and PREPAK, provides a longer history of cooperation among Valley-based insurgent organisations. The PLA has also been associated with joint or overlapping armed activity. The July 29, 2020, Sajik Tampak ambush, which killed three Assam Rifles personnel, and the November 13, 2021, ambush near Sialsih, in which seven persons, including an Assam Rifles commanding officer, his wife and son, were killed, illustrate the capacity of insurgent groups to undertake coordinated lethal operations. The latter attack was jointly claimed by the PLA and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF). The January 2025 confrontation near Border Pillar 87, involving cadres attributed to the PLA, KYKL, UNLF-K and PREPAK against the Myanmar-based Kuki National Army-Burma, further confirmed the scope of tactical cooperation. Recent evidence, however, does not indicate any sustained joint campaign or permanent operational alliance between the PLA, UNLF, PREPAK and KCP. CorCom’s political coordination cannot be conflated with systematic battlefield cooperation.

PLA was founded on September 25, 1978. However, the earliest PLA-specific incident identifiable in SATP’s searchable chronology dates to January 20, 2001, when a woman cadre was arrested in Imphal West District. The subsequent record documents arrests, killings, encounters, weapons recoveries, attacks and surrenders across Manipur. The latest PLA-specific incident recorded by SATP is the October 27, 2026, arrest at Sawombung Khunjao in Imphal East District. This chronology reflects the organisation’s continued presence in Manipur over an extended period, although the nature and intensity of its activities have changed considerably.

The present threat posed by the RPF/PLA is not adequately measured by the number of arrests alone. The September 2025 Nambol ambush demonstrated that the outfit retained the ability to mount a lethal attack against SFs. The absence of fatalities attributed to it in 2026, alongside repeated arrests, suggests that its recent operational profile has been more heavily characterised by clandestine support activity, recruitment, extortion and weapons handling, than by sustained armed attacks. Its political mobilisation through CorCom and its local networks indicate that the organisation retains a presence beyond the battlefield. At the same time, the available evidence does not establish its current cadre strength, the extent of its external infrastructure or its ability to reproduce the coordinated attacks of earlier years. The principal security challenge lies in disrupting the recruitment, financing and logistical channels that allow the organisation to survive repeated losses. Whether these networks can be converted into renewed armed operations will determine the trajectory of the RPF/PLA’s threat in Manipur.