Modi’s Power, India’s Democratic Test

The durability of Narendra Modi’s political dominance depends on more than electoral victories. It rests on the government’s ability to sustain economic opportunity, protect civil liberties, accommodate social diversity, and maintain public confidence in democratic institutions. By 2025–26, these pressures have become increasingly difficult to ignore. Protests over political representation, minority rights, employment, and electoral integrity raise a fundamental question: can a political model centered on Hindu nationalism maintain national cohesion in a country whose constitutional identity rests on pluralism? Modi’s political future will ultimately depend not only on the BJP’s electoral strength but also on whether its governing model can accommodate the diversity of Indian society.

India’s democratic institutions remain operational, but their credibility is under scrutiny. V-Dem’s assessments have classified India as an electoral autocracy, while Freedom House has documented a deterioration in political rights and civil liberties. The Indian government contests these classifications, and they do not, by themselves, establish the imminent collapse of democracy. Nevertheless, they highlight concerns about institutional independence, restrictions on dissent, media freedom, and the concentration of political power. The central issue is not whether India continues to hold elections, but whether those elections operate within an environment that guarantees meaningful competition, accountability, and equal political participation.

Electoral integrity has become another point of contention. The Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has prompted concerns about voter exclusion, documentation requirements, and the transparency of deletion procedures. However, claims that 13.3–13.4 crore voters have been purged nationally require careful verification and should not be presented as fact without authoritative, phase-specific evidence. Electoral revisions can legitimately remove duplicate or ineligible entries, but they must also protect eligible voters from disenfranchisement. An electoral system strengthens democracy only when correcting voter lists does not compromise citizens’ fundamental right to vote. Political protests and opposition allegations deserve scrutiny, while any assessment of misconduct must distinguish documented administrative errors from unproven accusations.

The wider political climate reinforces these concerns. Protests have become an important expression of discontent over governance, economic insecurity, and social justice. Heavy-handed policing, arbitrary detention, or disproportionate restrictions on peaceful assembly can deepen public distrust rather than resolve grievances. Yet demonstrations alone do not establish that a government is approaching collapse; democracies routinely experience intense political mobilisation. Their significance lies in what they reveal about the relationship between institutions and citizens. If the government responds to criticism primarily through confrontation instead of dialogue, it risks turning manageable policy disputes into broader questions about democratic legitimacy.

Hindutva-driven politics presents a related challenge to India’s pluralistic foundations. The Citizenship Amendment Act has faced criticism because its religion-specific eligibility provisions exclude Muslims from its accelerated citizenship pathway. Meanwhile, allegations of punitive demolitions targeting Muslim homes and businesses have raised questions about due process and equal protection under the law. In Manipur, the prolonged ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has exposed serious weaknesses in conflict management and public security. The violence, displacement, and destruction of religious sites have imposed a devastating human cost. These developments are not interchangeable, but collectively they demonstrate how identity-based political tensions can undermine social trust when institutions fail to protect vulnerable communities impartially.

Kashmir remains another test of democratic accountability. The revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status in August 2019, accompanied by extensive security restrictions and communications curbs, intensified longstanding disputes over representation, autonomy, and political consent. New Delhi has defended the decision as a step toward integration and development; critics argue that the process marginalized local political voices. Sustainable stability requires more than administrative control. It also depends on representative government, civil liberties, and credible opportunities for peaceful political participation.

Economic frustration may prove more politically consequential than any single constitutional controversy. India’s expanding economy has not eliminated widespread concerns about job creation, graduate unemployment, examination irregularities, and unequal access to opportunity. Reuters reported in October 2026 that graduate unemployment remained particularly high, with estimates approaching 40% among graduates.

For younger voters, the gap between economic aspirations and lived experience can weaken the appeal of nationalist messaging. When employment insecurity intersects with perceptions of cronyism and unequal treatment, demands for accountability can extend beyond individual policies to the political establishment itself.

The scale of public mobilization provides further context. According to figures attributed to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), India recorded 20,606 demonstrations in 2025 and 18,074 through September 2026, accounting for 17.5% of demonstrations worldwide during the latter period.

These figures demonstrate sustained public mobilization, although they do not establish that every demonstration opposes Modi or his government. The controversy surrounding billionaire influence and state regulation also raises questions about the relationship between political power and economic concentration. A government risks losing public confidence when citizens perceive that economic influence receives greater protection than democratic accountability.

Has Modi’s downfall begun? The evidence points to mounting political vulnerabilities, not an inevitable collapse. The BJP retains significant organizational capacity, an established electoral base, and the advantages of incumbency. Nationalist politics can also consolidate support in periods of social uncertainty. Nevertheless, electoral success cannot indefinitely substitute for institutional credibility, employment opportunities, or equal citizenship. Modi’s most serious challenge may emerge not from one opposition campaign but from the convergence of economic dissatisfaction, youth mobilization, minority grievances, and declining confidence in democratic safeguards.

Ultimately, India’s future will depend on whether its political leadership treats these pressures as legitimate democratic concerns or as obstacles to be contained. Restoring confidence requires transparent electoral administration, impartial law enforcement, protection of civil liberties, and economic policies that expand opportunity across communities. The question is therefore larger than Modi’s personal political survival. The real test of India’s democracy is whether a government elected by a majority can govern in a manner that protects the rights and dignity of all citizens. If Hindutva increasingly narrows the space for pluralism, the resulting strain could weaken social cohesion and the legitimacy on which durable political authority depends. Modi’s downfall is not predetermined, but the sustainability of his governing model deserves serious scrutiny.